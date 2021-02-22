Your KitchenAid Stand Mixer Is Leaking Oil: Now What?

KitchenAid Stand Mixer, how we love thee. (Especially in Honey, the 2021 KitchenAid color of the year .) We rely on this workhorse of a kitchen tool for everything from whipping up a batch of soft pretzels and pasta to chocolate mousse and applesauce. But if you've been using your KitchenAid for a while, you may notice a pesky little situation arise from time to time: Oil leaking from your KitchenAid. (If you don't have a KitchenAid yet, you can buy one on BedBathandBeyond.com from $379.99 here .)

Per KitchenAid, you might occasionally notice a few drops of oil in the bottom of the mixing bowl, oil dropping off the beater shaft, or oil leaking out of the lock lever or speed control slots on a mixer that has been turned on its side during shipping or storage. "The reason for this is that the mixer is packed with enough solid grease to last the lifetime of the mixer. When the mixer is used, the grease is distributed around the gears to lubricate them," the post on KitchenAid's website continues to explain. "Over time some oil can separate out of the solid grease and will naturally settle to the lowest point in the motor-head which is just over the beater shaft if the mixer is upright or the Speed Control or lock lever slots if the mixer is on its side," the post continues, noting that this situation is more likely to occur in warm weather and if you're not using your KitchenAid regularly.