Amazon is Offering Up to 32% Off KitchenAid Mixers During Their Annual Prime Day Savings Event
If you've been wanting to add a KitchenAid mixer to your kitchen, now is the time to make your purchase. As a part of Amazon Prime Day, a 48-hour savings event that's taking place today July 12 and tomorrow July 13, KitchenAid mixers and attachments are on sale for up to 43% off of their original price. The sale prices are exclusive for shoppers who are Amazon Prime members. If you're not already a member, you can sign up for a free trial here.
Two different style mixers are on sale, the Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer and the KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer. The Artisan Mini Plus is $259.99, which is $120 off of its original price. This mixer is lighter and smaller than other Kitchanaid models weighing just 16 pounds, but still offers the capacity to mix up to 5 dozen cookies in a single batch. The Classic Series is on sale for $269, which is 18% off, has a slightly larger 4.5-quart bowl. Both have 10 speeds, a power hub for attachments, and come with a flat beater, coated dough hook, and wire whip.
Even if you already own a KitchenAid mixer, there's a deal for you to shop too. In addition to the mixer, they're also offering the KitchenAid Fresh Prep Attachment at a price of $39.99, which is $30 off the original price. The attachment set has four different blades including a fine shredding blade, a medium shredding blade, a coarse shredding blade, and a blade for slicing.
These Amazon Prime Day deals will be available until July 13 at midnight PT, but we suggest adding your favorite to your cart now to ensure it doesn't sell out.
Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Flex Edge Beater
BUY IT: $259.99 (originally $379.99); amazon.com
Great for smaller kitchens, this smaller and lighter weight KitchenAid Mixer is available in a variety of colors including red, black, white, silver, turquoise, and more.
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
BUY IT: $269 (originally $269); amazon.com
The 4.5 quart bowl on the Classic Series can hold up to 6 pounds of mashed potatoes in a single batch. It's available at the sale price in your choice of black or white.
KitchenAid Fresh Prep Attachment
BUY IT: $39.99(originally $69.99); amazon.com
Compatible with any KitchenAid mixer, this attachment is the MVP of homemade mac and cheese. It makes shredding cheese and slicing vegetables easier than ever before.