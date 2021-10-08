Before You Make the Thanksgiving Mac and Cheese, Add This KitchenAid Cheese Grater Attachment to Your Cart

As of a few years ago, my mom has been making homemade macaroni and cheese in the slow cooker for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and other occasions throughout the year. Since the slow cooker does most of the work, shredding the many pounds of cheese required was the most time-intensive part of the recipe. That is, until the KitchenAid Fresh Prep Slicer/Shredder Attachment entered the kitchen.



I bought it for my mom as a Christmas gift last year but let her unwrap it a few days early so we could test it out while making the mac and cheese. It only took us a few minutes to realize that the Kitchenaid Shredder and Slicer Attachment is truly the MVP of homemade mac and cheese. It can shred a whole block of cheese in just a few seconds, majorly cutting down the prep time needed to make a Thanksgiving-sized batch of homemade mac and cheese.



You simply insert the attachment into the power hub, choose the blade you'd like to use, and feed the cheese through the top of the shredder with the included food pusher. We were done shredding all of the cheese needed just a few minutes after taking the attachment out of the box. Plus, the blades are dishwasher safe on the top shelf, so cleanup was just as easy.