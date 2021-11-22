This Pastry Board with a Rolling Pin Holder Makes Holiday Baking Easy as Pie

Made of close-grain, American maple hardwood, this pastry board has five engraved diameter markings for common pie sizes and rulers on the horizontal and vertical, so you can take the guesswork out of rolling the right shape. There's also a walnut cleat that braces the board to the counter, which prevents things from slipping and sliding as you work the dough. Plus, this is a board you can use all year long: The reverse side is a smooth surface that's great for other food prep.