This Carving Board Ensures You Don't Lose a Drop of Turkey Drippings

Now, before you say you already have a wooden carving board or that the roasting pan does just fine, take a look. Not only does the juice groove hold up to a half cup of drippings, but it also has a divot to hold your bird in place. Playing slip 'n' slide with your turkey does not usually spell success. To make it even easier to maximize your potential gravy returns, you can even opt for the board with a pour spout.