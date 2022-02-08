Is Aluminum Foil Recyclable?

Here's a question for you: After you make your favorite foil dinner, what do you do with the foil? Do you throw it in the trash? Or do you recycle it? We all try to do the right thing for the planet, but sometimes it's hard to know what the right thing is, especially when it comes to aluminum foil.

While aluminum cans are almost universally accepted in recycling bins, foil is a bit tricky. For example, The Tennessean reports that when it comes to foil or aluminum baking trays, there is "not enough aluminum in it to recycle." However, in Houston and El Paso it is encouraged to put aluminum trays and foil in the recycling bin. Just because foil is recyclable in one city doesn't mean it extends to every other city in that state, though. For instance, foil is recyclable in Atlanta, but not in Marietta, Georgia; similarly, it's recyclable in Fairfax, Virginia, but not Richmond. Confusing, right?

The takeaway is that it's always a good idea to check what your local recycling processing center will accept before you chuck it in the recycling bin. If you don't confirm, you may be filling the recycling bin with trash, potentially contaminating what is recyclable and making the whole effort moot. Luckily, it's easy to check thanks to Earth911's Recycling Locator. Just type in your zip code and it will tell you what can and cannot be recycled.

The one thing everyone can agree on is that, when foil is recyclable, it must be clean and free of food residue. So rinse it clean of any food debris before putting it in the recycling bin. Otherwise, most recycling centers won't be able to accept it as foil contaminated with food or grease residue can contaminate other recyclables during the recycling process.