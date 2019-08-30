Ina Garten Loves This $4 Vegetable Peeler
If we had a dollar for every potato peeler we've used and abandoned in the kitchen, well, we'd be able to splurge on quite a nice potato peeler.
But why buy a pricey peeler when the Barefoot Contessa backs a vegetable peeler that will set you back less than $5? As The Kitchn recently pointed out the Kuhn Rikon Straight Peeler ($4 at Williams Sonoma) is featured on her Barefoot Contessa Equipment List, which features a mere 35 products in the entire world of culinary wizardry. Thanks to The Kitchn's Lauren Masur's digging we've also learned that Fellow Food Network star, Giada De Laurentiis, is a booster of the potato peeler. The celebrity chef incuded the Kuhn Rikon Straight Peeler in a piece on her lifestyle website titled "How to Build the Perfect Kitchen Registry."
The sturdy peeler works on a variety of fruits and vegetables, is dishwasher safe, and even has a potato bud remover at the base to remove potato eyes from your tubers. 50 delicious potato recipes? Coming right up, right here.
We have a feeling our latest kitchen gadget obsession is going to ignite a hankering for mashed potatoes at every supper this week.