14 Ways You Can Use an Immersion Blender to Prove You Need One in Your Kitchen
Whip it, whip it real good.
It's safe to assume that most homes have a stand blender, or at least a single-serve blender since Nutribullets quickly rose in popularity a few years ago. They're a practical tool to have in your kitchen for a variety of tasks from mixing sauces to making smoothies and milkshakes. However, we'd like to make the case for another kitchen tool that's making quite the splash in the cooking world. An immersion blender, also known as a hand blender or stick blender, is the ideal tool for those times when you're whipping up a small portion of something and you don't want to lug your big blender onto the counter or wash the pitcher afterward.
We know what you're thinking: the last thing you need is another kitchen appliance. At least humor us while we explain the ease and convenience that an immersion blender can offer to your life. You can use an immersion blender in whatever vessel you were working in, so you have less dishes to clean later. An immersion blender is light enough to hold in one hand and can easily be stored in a reasonably sized drawer. They're also much easier to clean than a stand blender. In some immersion blender varieties, you have more speed control than a regular stand blender too.
A few key tips for using an immersion blender include making sure you choose a shatter-proof vessel. Some glass mixing vessels may not be ideal for mixing in. Also, be sure to steadily hold the bowl or cup you're mixing in while you use the immersion blender.
But what is an immersion blender used for? It can be used for a whole slew of things that you may not have even thought to use your regular blender for. We did a little digging on the internet to see all the creative ways that people enjoy using their immersion blenders just in case you need a few more reasons before hitting the buy button.
Related Items
Soups and Purees
Let's start with the basics of what most blenders can already do. An immersion blender can turn your soup recipes into the creamiest soups you've ever had with just a few minutes of thorough blending. Plus, with an immersion blender you don't have to worry about finding those random lumps that don't quite get blended enough.
If you're in the market for a new soup recipe, we recommend this Spicy Blue Hubbard Squash Soup.
Smoothies and Milkshakes
You can skip an extra step of pouring your morning smoothie into a glass and just blend the smoothie directly in the glass. Some immersion blender models may not be as good at crushing ice, but the Müeller 9-Speed Multi-Purpose Hand Blender (BUY IT: $29.97; amazon.com) has over 31,000 five-star reviews and can handle crushing ice cubes with ease. Creamy and fluffy smoothies and milkshakes, here you come.
Tomato Sauce
Don't get us wrong, we love a chunky tomato sauce or a bolognese sauce, but sometimes a smooth pureed vodka sauce hits the spot. Plop your immersion blender in the pot and give it a quick whirl for instant creamy sauce perfection.
Looking to turn up your cooking skills? Try this Oven-Roasted Tomato Sauce recipe.
Salad Dressing and Sauces
There's nothing like a fresh avocado-lime dressing to add to your taco salad, and who has time to pull out the big blender when you were supposed to be out the door for work 10 minutes ago?
Pesto
All those leafy greens don't stand a chance against an immersion blender when you're craving fresh pesto for your Chicken Caprese Pasta.
Hummus
If you've been hesitating to make hummus in your blender because it'd seem like a mess to clean afterward, then try making hummus with an immersion blender instead. You can even make it in the container that you plan to store it in.
Applesauce
Your kids will never want to eat the packaged applesauce again after trying your homemade version.
Salsa or Pico de Gallo
If your immersion blender has a veggie chopper attachment, like the Braun MultiQuick 9 Hand Blender (BUY IT: $159.95; amazon.com), then you can quickly whip up your favorite pico de gallo recipe in no time.
Peanut Butter
You can also use the same vegetable chopper or food processor attachment to make homemade peanut butter.
Homemade Mayo
This may be the most shocking of all for Southerners who couldn't imagine enjoying any mayonnaise other than Duke's, but trust us, homemade mayo is worth the try. Especially when it's so easy to make.
Whipped Cream
Tired of getting an arm workout every time you want homemade whipped cream or don't feel like breaking out your heavy stand mixer? You'll be surprised how quick an immersion blender will whip up some stiff peaks.
Pancake Batter
Mixing batter on a sleepy Saturday morning has never been easier with an immersion blender in your kitchen toolbox.
Scrambled Eggs
Making a big batch of scrambled eggs for company and don't feel like mixing them all by hand? Plug in your immersion blender and have those eggs ready for the skillet in no time.