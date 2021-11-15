14 Ways You Can Use an Immersion Blender to Prove You Need One in Your Kitchen

Soups and Purees

Let's start with the basics of what most blenders can already do. An immersion blender can turn your soup recipes into the creamiest soups you've ever had with just a few minutes of thorough blending. Plus, with an immersion blender you don't have to worry about finding those random lumps that don't quite get blended enough.

If you're in the market for a new soup recipe, we recommend this Spicy Blue Hubbard Squash Soup.