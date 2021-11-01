The One Kitchen Tool That Makes Quick Work of Your Winter Soups and Holiday Potatoes

Not only does an immersion blender cut down so much time and mess when making puréed soups like our Roasted Tomato Soup with Cheddar Cheese and Coconut-Curry Butternut Squash Soup, but it also makes very quick work of holiday favorites like mashed potatoes. You can even use it when whisking eggs to make scrambled eggs for a big group or when whipping cream for a dessert (without having to take out your stand mixer). Basically, it can help cut down stress whenever you're hosting or are too busy to waste any minutes. Spend more time with your loved ones and less over the kitchen counter.