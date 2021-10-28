You Should Be Making Your Holiday Cheesecake in October

Nestled among the make-ahead gravy recipes and sweet potato casserole know-how is a little-known secret that deserves to go mainstream. It'll save you time and it might just help you save face if things don't go as planned, which, when do they ever? We're here to share some holiday-focused culinary wisdom that will have you owning the day-of prep. The trick is to make your holiday cheesecake in October. That's right, grab the Philadelphia and get out your springform because it's cheesecake time, friends.

The trick to getting a major jump start on your holiday dessert spread is freezing your cheesecake way ahead of the game. You can start with any baked-style cheesecake recipe, whether it's a passed-down recipe or a brand-new pumpkin number that has falalalala written all over it. Prepare the cheesecake through the baking step as normal, allowing it to come to room temperature on the counter once baked and then fully chilling it in the refrigerator. Why not pop it directly into the freezer? It could mess with the texture of the dessert if it's not able to set gradually and fully before it freezes.

Now on to how to keep that pretty little cake from cracking, breaking, or taking on a strange, frost-bitten taste. The first step is to remove the outer collar of the springform pan, leaving the cheesecake on the pan's base. If you'll need the bottom of your springform pan for another bake or just prefer a more disposable route, sit the dessert on a round piece of cardboard instead. Tightly wrap the whole cheesecake (including the base or cardboard) in plastic wrap, then wrap it again in foil. Once you're satisfied with your wrapping job, place the cheesecake in the freezer.