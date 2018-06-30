Too Salty? Too Spicy? These Quick and Easy Fixes Will Save Over-Seasoned Dishes
It happens to the best of us. One thing leads to another—perhaps you get a little too generous with the salt or a little heavy handed with the sugar—and the next thing you know, dinner is off balance and nearly inedible.
Well fear not, because help is on the way.
The folks at Food52 recently consulted Dinner Illustrated, a new book from the editors of America's Test Kitchen, who had plenty of advice for salvaging over-seasoned dishes.
From too-salty stews to overly sweetened chillis, read on for easy fixes for your culinary woes. Just remember not to over-correct. Start small, y'all!
If your food is too salty:
Add an acid such as lemon juice, lime juice, or vinegar; or a sweetener like sugar, honey, maple syrup, or fruit jam.
If your food is too sweet:
Mix in an acidic component like lemon juice, lime juice, or vinegar; chopped fresh herbs, citrus zest, or a pinch of cayenne for savory dishes, liqueur or instant espresso for sweet dishes.
If your food is too spicy or acidic:
Situations like these call for fat. Try adding butter, olive oil, heavy cream, cheese, or sour cream; or sweetener like sugar, honey, maple syrup, or fruit jam.
If your food is too rich:
Acid saves the day yet again. Throw in a dash of lemon juice, lime juice, vinegar, or pickled vegetables (such as jalapeños).