18 Buzzworthy Honey Recipes Worth Getting Your Fingers Sticky For

Updated April 29, 2021
Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: Kellie Gerber Kelley

Sticky and satisfying, honey is nature's ultimate sweetener. Whether you're incorporating a flavored honey or a spoonful from a natural jar, honey has a way of livening up all kinds of dishes, often without even making its presence known. Many of our favorite BBQ dishes boast a dash of honey. Try our Honey BBQ Chicken Wings or our Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Tangy Honey Barbecue Sauce for a homemade plate that could rival any BBQ joint. This natural sweetener can also freshen up a simple salad when worked into a vinaigrette. Just give our Roasted Beet-and-Citrus Salad with Honey-Orange Vinaigrette or basic Honey Vinaigrette a whirl to see what we mean. But we'd be remiss to deny that this sticky stuff dazzles in sweet recipes too. From upside-down cakes to honey buns, it's the star of many of our favorite treats. Grab your jar and get ready to cook. Here are some of our best ways to cook with this natural sweetener. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 18

Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots

Look for bunches of carrots that are all about the same size so they'll cook evenly. If some are too large, just peel the bigger ones and halve them lengthwise before roasting.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 18

Hot Honey

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: Kellie Gerber Kelley

Delicious drizzled over everything from biscuits to fried chicken, Hot Honey is the secret to infusing your dishes with an extra kick.

3 of 18

Honey Vinaigrette

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Honey Vinaigrette

Perfect for a salad or a sandwich, or simple Honey Vinaigrette enhances, but doesn’t overwhelm. Plus, it only takes 5 minutes to toss together. 

Advertisement

4 of 18

Honey BBQ Chicken Wings

Recipe: Honey BBQ Chicken Wings

When you are just about ready to serve, toss your wings in our honey barbecue sauce to create a combination so delicious you’ll be smacking your lips in anticipation of every bite.

5 of 18

Blueberry-Orange Blossom Honey Slab Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Blueberry-Orange Blossom Honey Slab Pie

Don't let the pretty pie cutouts fool you. Orange blossom honey is the real star in the slab pie. 

6 of 18

Clementine Upside-Down Cake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Clementine Upside-Down Cake

Good to the last crumb, this super-moist upside-down cake is a delicious showcase for bright citrus fruits. Sweet, local honey is a must for getting the pan sugar mixture just right. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 18

Sausage-Stuffed Honey Buns

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Sausage-Stuffed Honey Buns

Filled with caramelized bits of sausage melted together with honey and brown sugar, these sweet and savory rolls are a must-serve, especially during the holidays. 

8 of 18

Fried Chicken Biscuits with Rosemary Hot Honey

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Fried Chicken Biscuits with Rosemary Hot Honey

From tailgates to potlucks, you can't go wrong with fried chicken biscuits. Our Rosemary Hot Honey takes this crowd-favorite over the top. 

9 of 18

Blueberry-Honey Upside Down Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Blueberry-Honey Upside Down Cake

Honey gives this berry-filled cake a lift. Be sure you tilt your pan to evenly coat it with the honey to achieve a full layer of caramelization.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 18

Honey-Mustard Baked Salmon with Vegetables

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Honey-Mustard Baked Salmon with Vegetables

Upgrade your everyday sheet pan supper with a tangy honey-mustard sauce. It'll give your salmon a flavorful kick.

11 of 18

Honey-Port Lacquered Ham with Whipped Dijon Cream

Credit: HECTOR MANUEL SANCHEZ; PROP STYLING: CAROLINE M. CUNNINGHAM

Recipe: Honey-Port Lacquered Ham with Whipped Dijon Cream

This isn't your typical holiday ham. An eye-catching centerpiece at any occasion, this ham is covered in a shiny cracklin’ shell.

12 of 18

Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Tangy Honey Barbecue Sauce

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Tangy Honey Barbecue Sauce

While this grilled chicken sandwich is tasty on its own, we prefer it slathered with our Tangy Honey Barbecue Sauce. One taste, and we're sure it will be your new go-to for grilling season. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 18

Twice-Cooked Sweet Potatoes with Citrus and Honey

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Twice-Cooked Sweet Potatoes with Citrus and Honey

Take your sweet potatoes up a notch. Just two tablespoons of honey in this staple side goes a long way. 

14 of 18

Chile-Lime-Honey Roasted Peanuts

Recipe: Chile-Lime-Honey Roasted Peanuts

Upgrade cocktail hour with this simple, homemade snack. Made with just six ingredients, it’s a sweet-and-spicy snack everyone will enjoy.

15 of 18

Roasted Beet-and-Citrus Salad with Honey-Orange Vinaigrette

Recipe: Roasted Beet-and-Citrus Salad with Honey-Orange Vinaigrette

Beets and citrus combine for a colorful side that's anything but your typical green salad. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 18

Hallmark's Honey Almond Cake with Berries and Mascarpone Creme Fraiche

Credit: Crowne Media

Shared exclusively with Southern Living from the Hallmark movie The Secret Ingredient, this honey-inspired layer cake is just as sweet to eat as you might think. 

17 of 18

Bee's Knees Honey Cocktail

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Bee's Knees Honey Cocktail

Just combine, shake, and strain, and you've got a porch-worthy summer cocktail that's sweet and bright with a comforting creaminess thanks honey syrup. 

18 of 18

One-Pan Hot Honey Chicken and Rice

Recipe: One-Pan Hot Honey Chicken and Rice

These honey-drizzled chicken thighs are the ultimate weeknight dinner. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next