18 Buzzworthy Honey Recipes Worth Getting Your Fingers Sticky For
Sticky and satisfying, honey is nature's ultimate sweetener. Whether you're incorporating a flavored honey or a spoonful from a natural jar, honey has a way of livening up all kinds of dishes, often without even making its presence known. Many of our favorite BBQ dishes boast a dash of honey. Try our Honey BBQ Chicken Wings or our Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Tangy Honey Barbecue Sauce for a homemade plate that could rival any BBQ joint. This natural sweetener can also freshen up a simple salad when worked into a vinaigrette. Just give our Roasted Beet-and-Citrus Salad with Honey-Orange Vinaigrette or basic Honey Vinaigrette a whirl to see what we mean. But we'd be remiss to deny that this sticky stuff dazzles in sweet recipes too. From upside-down cakes to honey buns, it's the star of many of our favorite treats. Grab your jar and get ready to cook. Here are some of our best ways to cook with this natural sweetener.
Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots
Recipe: Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots
Look for bunches of carrots that are all about the same size so they'll cook evenly. If some are too large, just peel the bigger ones and halve them lengthwise before roasting.
Hot Honey
Delicious drizzled over everything from biscuits to fried chicken, Hot Honey is the secret to infusing your dishes with an extra kick.
Honey Vinaigrette
Recipe: Honey Vinaigrette
Perfect for a salad or a sandwich, or simple Honey Vinaigrette enhances, but doesn’t overwhelm. Plus, it only takes 5 minutes to toss together.
Honey BBQ Chicken Wings
Recipe: Honey BBQ Chicken Wings
When you are just about ready to serve, toss your wings in our honey barbecue sauce to create a combination so delicious you’ll be smacking your lips in anticipation of every bite.
Blueberry-Orange Blossom Honey Slab Pie
Recipe: Blueberry-Orange Blossom Honey Slab Pie
Don't let the pretty pie cutouts fool you. Orange blossom honey is the real star in the slab pie.
Clementine Upside-Down Cake
Recipe: Clementine Upside-Down Cake
Good to the last crumb, this super-moist upside-down cake is a delicious showcase for bright citrus fruits. Sweet, local honey is a must for getting the pan sugar mixture just right.
Sausage-Stuffed Honey Buns
Recipe: Sausage-Stuffed Honey Buns
Filled with caramelized bits of sausage melted together with honey and brown sugar, these sweet and savory rolls are a must-serve, especially during the holidays.
Fried Chicken Biscuits with Rosemary Hot Honey
Recipe: Fried Chicken Biscuits with Rosemary Hot Honey
From tailgates to potlucks, you can't go wrong with fried chicken biscuits. Our Rosemary Hot Honey takes this crowd-favorite over the top.
Blueberry-Honey Upside Down Cake
Recipe: Blueberry-Honey Upside Down Cake
Honey gives this berry-filled cake a lift. Be sure you tilt your pan to evenly coat it with the honey to achieve a full layer of caramelization.
Honey-Mustard Baked Salmon with Vegetables
Recipe: Honey-Mustard Baked Salmon with Vegetables
Upgrade your everyday sheet pan supper with a tangy honey-mustard sauce. It'll give your salmon a flavorful kick.
Honey-Port Lacquered Ham with Whipped Dijon Cream
Recipe: Honey-Port Lacquered Ham with Whipped Dijon Cream
This isn't your typical holiday ham. An eye-catching centerpiece at any occasion, this ham is covered in a shiny cracklin’ shell.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Tangy Honey Barbecue Sauce
Recipe: Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Tangy Honey Barbecue Sauce
While this grilled chicken sandwich is tasty on its own, we prefer it slathered with our Tangy Honey Barbecue Sauce. One taste, and we're sure it will be your new go-to for grilling season.
Twice-Cooked Sweet Potatoes with Citrus and Honey
Recipe: Twice-Cooked Sweet Potatoes with Citrus and Honey
Take your sweet potatoes up a notch. Just two tablespoons of honey in this staple side goes a long way.
Chile-Lime-Honey Roasted Peanuts
Recipe: Chile-Lime-Honey Roasted Peanuts
Upgrade cocktail hour with this simple, homemade snack. Made with just six ingredients, it’s a sweet-and-spicy snack everyone will enjoy.
Roasted Beet-and-Citrus Salad with Honey-Orange Vinaigrette
Recipe: Roasted Beet-and-Citrus Salad with Honey-Orange Vinaigrette
Beets and citrus combine for a colorful side that's anything but your typical green salad.
Hallmark's Honey Almond Cake with Berries and Mascarpone Creme Fraiche
Shared exclusively with Southern Living from the Hallmark movie The Secret Ingredient, this honey-inspired layer cake is just as sweet to eat as you might think.
Bee's Knees Honey Cocktail
Recipe: Bee's Knees Honey Cocktail
Just combine, shake, and strain, and you've got a porch-worthy summer cocktail that's sweet and bright with a comforting creaminess thanks honey syrup.
One-Pan Hot Honey Chicken and Rice
Recipe: One-Pan Hot Honey Chicken and Rice
These honey-drizzled chicken thighs are the ultimate weeknight dinner.