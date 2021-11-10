5 Honey Pots That Are the Sweetest Way To Store Fresh Honey

Honey pots are certainly not new, but they've recently been seeing a bit of a resurgence. Not only does a honey pot store your fresh honey in a safe, easily accessible way, but it also looks extra charming on the counter or when serving company. Plus, the honeycomb dippers allow you to dole out honey with more control and less mess. We've rounded up the shopper-loved Le Creuset honey holder (hint: it's quite the cheery color), a bear-shaped honey pot, clear honey pots that show off your prize comb, and more.