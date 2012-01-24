Gumbo Recipes to Get You Through Winter

By Jorie Nicole McDonald
January 24, 2012
Credit: Southern Living
Few things say creole and Cajun quite like gumbo, and for Southerners an authentic gumbo recipe is high on our list of go-to meals. With these gumbo recipes you can celebrate Mardi Gras any time of year. Transform your kitchen into an iconic New Orleans restaurant by making our “Big Easy” Gumbo or the Chicken-Andouille Gumbo with Roasted Potatoes. For seafood lovers, make a pot of mouthwatering Chicken-Tasso-Andouille Sausage Gumbo and add shrimp. You will love the spicy, authentic creole and Cajun flavors and aromas. All you need now are the sounds of New Orleans at Mardi Gras; just add a parade.
Shrimp and Okra Gumbo

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Shrimp and Okra Gumbo

Serve shrimp and okra gumbo at your next summer potluck for a chorus of praises. This recipe makes twelve servings, and it’s easily portable.

Gumbo-Style Turkey Soup

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Gumbo-Style Turkey Soup

This recipe emphasizes mouthwatering gumbo flavor without the daylong cook time. Made with roasted turkey, it’s the ideal after-Thanksgiving meal.

Shrimp-and-Sausage Gumbo

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Shrimp-and-Sausage Gumbo

Shrimp and sausage gumbo will warm you from the inside out. Complete with robust ingredients like fresh okra, hot sausage, and minced garlic, this Louisiana-approved dish is sure to impress.

Andouille Sausage and Smoked Chicken Gumbo

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Andouille Sausage and Smoked Chicken Gumbo

While you may be most familiar with seafood gumbo, we’re making the case for the chicken and sausage variety. It’s a winning combination that’ll leaving you feeling deliciously satisfied.

Leah Chase Gumbo Z'Herbes

Credit: Robbie Caponetto

Recipe: Leah Chase Gumbo Z'Herbes

Leah Chase’s Gumbo Z’Herbes is a welcomed departure from most classic gumbo recipes. Made with nine deferent types of greens, this dish is all things fresh and flavorful.

Seafood Gumbo

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Seafood Gumbo

It doesn’t get more authentically Cajun than a well-made seafood gumbo. Packed with fresh ingredients like lump crabmeat, peeled shrimp, and juicy oysters, this recipe will keep you coming back for more.

Warm Gumbo Dip

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Warm Gumbo Dip

Are you craving a gumbo-style dish but not prepared to spend all day in the kitchen? Warm gumbo dip is the answer; this fun twist on a traditional recipe is best served with slices of French bread.

Chicken-and-Sausage Gumbo

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Chicken-and-Sausage Gumbo

Spicy andouille sausage and zesty Creole seasoning make this one-pot meal the perfect choice for a hearty winter dinner.

Smoked Turkey-and-Andouille Gumbo

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Smoked Turkey-and-Andouille Gumbo

This award-winning gumbo is well worth the lengthy cook time. Serve it alongside garlic bread and potato salad for a second-serving-worthy dinner.

Scallop and Vegetable Gumbo

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Fonda Shaia  

Recipe: Scallop and Vegetable Gumbo

Fresh bay scallops make a tasty addition to tried-and-true gumbo flavors in this crowd-pleasing recipe.

Best Ever Seafood Gumbo

Credit: Cedric Angeles

Recipe: Best Ever Seafood Gumbo

Simmering andouille with the stock lends the base a tasty depth; adding the seafood at the last minute means it's perfectly cooked. This recipe is packed with fresh seafood—the ingredient list calls for a pound of fresh lump crabmeat and three pounds medium-size raw shrimp. Save prep time by buying frozen sliced okra and thawing before you add it to the gumbo. While the ingredient list is rather lengthy, we assure you, your effort will result in major payoff when you take your first bite. The recipe yields about 5 quarts. Freeze additional servings in freezer bags to pull out on busy weeknights.

Chicken-Andouille Gumbo with Roasted Potatoes

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Chicken-Andouille Gumbo with Roasted Red Potatoes

You can't go wrong with this classic Southern dish to fill you up on chilly nights. We made it even heartier by serving roasted potatoes with the traditional soup of andouille sausage, chicken, Cajun seasonings, and veggies.

Chicken-Tasso-Andouille Sausage Gumbo

Recipe: Chicken-Tasso-Andouille Sausage Gumbo

Tasso is a spicy smoked cut of pork or beef popular in many Cajun dishes. When gumbo is served in Louisiana, filé powder (ground, dried sassafras leaves) is as common on the table as salt and pepper. It thickens and flavors gumbos and other Creole dishes.

"Big Easy" Gumbo

Credit: Photo: Johnny Autry

Recipe: "Big Easy" Gumbo

Adding flour to hot oil creates a fast and flavorful roux. After adding the shrimp, watch them closely. You’ll only want them to cook five minutes or just until they turn pink. Serve this party favorite with scoops of Hoppin' John and a fresh green salad tossed with a vinaigrette. We tested with Zatarain’s Creole Seasoning and Savoie’s Andouille Sausage, but feel free to use your favorite brands and varieties. Hoppin’ John is traditionally thought to bring good luck if served on New Year’s Day, but this recipe makes it easy enough to enjoy year round.

Grilled Shrimp Gumbo Salad

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Grilled Shrimp Gumbo Salad

This certainly is not a traditional gumbo recipe. Terrific flavors from the garden and grill come together in this summery twist on a New Orleans favorite.

By Jorie Nicole McDonald