Gumbo Recipes to Get You Through Winter
These Gumbo Recipes are the Best of the Best
Shrimp and Okra Gumbo
Serve shrimp and okra gumbo at your next summer potluck for a chorus of praises. This recipe makes twelve servings, and it’s easily portable.
Gumbo-Style Turkey Soup
This recipe emphasizes mouthwatering gumbo flavor without the daylong cook time. Made with roasted turkey, it’s the ideal after-Thanksgiving meal.
Shrimp-and-Sausage Gumbo
Shrimp and sausage gumbo will warm you from the inside out. Complete with robust ingredients like fresh okra, hot sausage, and minced garlic, this Louisiana-approved dish is sure to impress.
Andouille Sausage and Smoked Chicken Gumbo
While you may be most familiar with seafood gumbo, we’re making the case for the chicken and sausage variety. It’s a winning combination that’ll leaving you feeling deliciously satisfied.
Leah Chase Gumbo Z'Herbes
Leah Chase’s Gumbo Z’Herbes is a welcomed departure from most classic gumbo recipes. Made with nine deferent types of greens, this dish is all things fresh and flavorful.
Seafood Gumbo
It doesn’t get more authentically Cajun than a well-made seafood gumbo. Packed with fresh ingredients like lump crabmeat, peeled shrimp, and juicy oysters, this recipe will keep you coming back for more.
Warm Gumbo Dip
Are you craving a gumbo-style dish but not prepared to spend all day in the kitchen? Warm gumbo dip is the answer; this fun twist on a traditional recipe is best served with slices of French bread.
Chicken-and-Sausage Gumbo
Spicy andouille sausage and zesty Creole seasoning make this one-pot meal the perfect choice for a hearty winter dinner.
Smoked Turkey-and-Andouille Gumbo
This award-winning gumbo is well worth the lengthy cook time. Serve it alongside garlic bread and potato salad for a second-serving-worthy dinner.
Scallop and Vegetable Gumbo
Fresh bay scallops make a tasty addition to tried-and-true gumbo flavors in this crowd-pleasing recipe.
Best Ever Seafood Gumbo
Simmering andouille with the stock lends the base a tasty depth; adding the seafood at the last minute means it's perfectly cooked. This recipe is packed with fresh seafood—the ingredient list calls for a pound of fresh lump crabmeat and three pounds medium-size raw shrimp. Save prep time by buying frozen sliced okra and thawing before you add it to the gumbo. While the ingredient list is rather lengthy, we assure you, your effort will result in major payoff when you take your first bite. The recipe yields about 5 quarts. Freeze additional servings in freezer bags to pull out on busy weeknights.
Chicken-Andouille Gumbo with Roasted Potatoes
You can't go wrong with this classic Southern dish to fill you up on chilly nights. We made it even heartier by serving roasted potatoes with the traditional soup of andouille sausage, chicken, Cajun seasonings, and veggies.
Chicken-Tasso-Andouille Sausage Gumbo
Tasso is a spicy smoked cut of pork or beef popular in many Cajun dishes. When gumbo is served in Louisiana, filé powder (ground, dried sassafras leaves) is as common on the table as salt and pepper. It thickens and flavors gumbos and other Creole dishes.
"Big Easy" Gumbo
Adding flour to hot oil creates a fast and flavorful roux. After adding the shrimp, watch them closely. You’ll only want them to cook five minutes or just until they turn pink. Serve this party favorite with scoops of Hoppin' John and a fresh green salad tossed with a vinaigrette. We tested with Zatarain’s Creole Seasoning and Savoie’s Andouille Sausage, but feel free to use your favorite brands and varieties. Hoppin’ John is traditionally thought to bring good luck if served on New Year’s Day, but this recipe makes it easy enough to enjoy year round.
Grilled Shrimp Gumbo Salad
This certainly is not a traditional gumbo recipe. Terrific flavors from the garden and grill come together in this summery twist on a New Orleans favorite.