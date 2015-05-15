12 Summer-Ready Ways to Serve Grilled Shrimp
Whether you’re planning the menu for a backyard barbecue or craving the taste of Old Bay on a regular ole weekday, there’s nothing easier than grilled shrimp. A summer specialty, though we’ll take it any time of year, grilled shrimp is as versatile as it comes. Stick ‘em in a skewer with anything from okra to sausage for a hearty appetizer or family-friendly supper. Serve grilled shrimp on top of a salad or in a taco for a fresh lunch or healthy dinner. Toss them into charred hoagie rolls with all the Cajun fixings for a taste of New Orleans at your own dinner table. Simple grilled shrimp is a match for it all. That’s especially true when it comes to our reader-favorite, flavorful ways to serve up this Gulf Coast staple. From skewers hot off the grill, like Grilled Cajun Shrimp Kabobs with Sausage, to new grilled takes on Lowcountry classics, like our Grilled Clambake Foil Packets with shrimp, these recipes are jumbo on flavor.
Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp Skewers with Chipotle Comeback Sauce
Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp Skewers with Chipotle Comeback Sauce
Everything is better with bacon, right? Plus, chipotle comeback sauce recipe is one you'll want to hang onto for later. It's perfect on salads, sandwiches, and as a dip for fried chicken strips or chips too.
Cajun Shrimp Foil Packets with Red Potatoes and Zucchini
Recipe: Cajun Shrimp Foil Packets with Red Potatoes and Zucchini
Just because foil packets are easy doesn't mean they don't pack in the flavor. These Cajun-inspired packets are proof.
Grilled Royal Reds with Lemony Garlic Butter
Recipe: Grilled Royal Reds with Lemony Garlic Butter
Serve these Gulf kings right—simply with melted butter. With lobster-sweet meat, it's truly the only condiment you'll need.
Grilled Cajun Shrimp Kabobs with Sausage
Recipe: Grilled Cajun Shrimp Kabobs with Sausage
Perfect for parties and warm summer nights alike, these Cajun skewers come together in less than 20 minutes.
Grilled Shrimp-and-Squash Pasta with Summer Herbs
Recipe: Grilled Shrimp-and-Squash Pasta with Summer Herbs
Grilled shrimp and in-season squash is a summer duo made for warm-weather dinners. Top with a sprinkling of Parmesan or crumbled feta cheese for the ultimate finishing touch.
Grilled Shrimp Po'Boys with Quick Remoulade Sauce
Recipe: Grilled Shrimp Po'Boys with Quick Remoulade Sauce
Who says shrimp po'boys have to be fried? Switch things up without sacrificing New Orleans style by popping shrimp on the grill instead.
Grilled Clambake Foil Packets with Herb Butter
Recipe: Grilled Clambake Foil Packets with Herb Butter
In true Lowcountry style, shrimp, clams, potatoes, corn, and sausage mingle in a foil packet clambake that's ready in minutes.
Easy BBQ Shrimp
Recipe: Easy BBQ Shrimp
The secret to this savory BBQ shrimp recipe is in the marinade. Just soak, grill, and grab your cocktail skewers, and you'll have a party-ready appetizer in no time.
Italian Shrimp Kebabs
Recipe: Italian Shrimp Kebabs
If the flavor on this Italian kebab marinade has you hankering for more, it works well with fish and chicken too.
Shrimp Boil Kebabs
Recipe: Shrimp Boil Kebabs
For a true Lowcountry vibe, cover an outdoor table with newspaper and get ready to dive into these Cajun-favored shrimp kebabs.
Shrimp-Okra-and-Sausage Kebabs
Recipe: Shrimp-Okra-and-Sausage Kebabs
Cajun seasoning, lemon juice, hot sauce, and butter pack a punch on these easy-to-grill skewers.
Tomato Salad with Grilled Shrimp
Recipe: Tomato Salad with Grilled Shrimp
Look for beautiful and tasty heirloom tomatoes in a rainbow of colors at your local farmers' market, and keep them at room temperature until you're ready to slice and serve.