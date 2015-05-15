12 Summer-Ready Ways to Serve Grilled Shrimp

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Whether you’re planning the menu for a backyard barbecue or craving the taste of Old Bay on a regular ole weekday, there’s nothing easier than grilled shrimp. A summer specialty, though we’ll take it any time of year, grilled shrimp is as versatile as it comes. Stick ‘em in a skewer with anything from okra to sausage for a hearty appetizer or family-friendly supper. Serve grilled shrimp on top of a salad or in a taco for a fresh lunch or healthy dinner. Toss them into charred hoagie rolls with all the Cajun fixings for a taste of New Orleans at your own dinner table. Simple grilled shrimp is a match for it all. That’s especially true when it comes to our reader-favorite, flavorful ways to serve up this Gulf Coast staple. From skewers hot off the grill, like Grilled Cajun Shrimp Kabobs with Sausage, to new grilled takes on Lowcountry classics, like our Grilled Clambake Foil Packets with shrimp, these recipes are jumbo on flavor.  

Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp Skewers with Chipotle Comeback Sauce

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp Skewers with Chipotle Comeback Sauce

Everything is better with bacon, right? Plus, chipotle comeback sauce recipe is one you'll want to hang onto for later. It's perfect on salads, sandwiches, and as a dip for fried chicken strips or chips too. 

Cajun Shrimp Foil Packets with Red Potatoes and Zucchini

Credit: The Recipe Critic

Recipe: Cajun Shrimp Foil Packets with Red Potatoes and Zucchini

Just because foil packets are easy doesn't mean they don't pack in the flavor. These Cajun-inspired packets are proof. 

Grilled Royal Reds with Lemony Garlic Butter

Credit: Photo Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Lindsey Lower; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Grilled Royal Reds with Lemony Garlic Butter

Serve these Gulf kings right—simply with melted butter. With lobster-sweet meat, it's truly the only condiment you'll need. 

Grilled Cajun Shrimp Kabobs with Sausage

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Grilled Cajun Shrimp Kabobs with Sausage

Perfect for parties and warm summer nights alike, these Cajun skewers come together in less than 20 minutes.

Grilled Shrimp-and-Squash Pasta with Summer Herbs

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Grilled Shrimp-and-Squash Pasta with Summer Herbs

Grilled shrimp and in-season squash is a summer duo made for warm-weather dinners. Top with a sprinkling of Parmesan or crumbled feta cheese for the ultimate finishing touch. 

Grilled Shrimp Po'Boys with Quick Remoulade Sauce

Credit: Max Kelly

Recipe: Grilled Shrimp Po'Boys with Quick Remoulade Sauce

Who says shrimp po'boys have to be fried? Switch things up without sacrificing New Orleans style by popping shrimp on the grill instead.

Grilled Clambake Foil Packets with Herb Butter

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Grilled Clambake Foil Packets with Herb Butter

In true Lowcountry style, shrimp, clams, potatoes, corn, and sausage mingle in a foil packet clambake that's ready in minutes.

Easy BBQ Shrimp

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Easy BBQ Shrimp

The secret to this savory BBQ shrimp recipe is in the marinade. Just soak, grill, and grab your cocktail skewers, and you'll have a party-ready appetizer in no time. 

Italian Shrimp Kebabs

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Italian Shrimp Kebabs

If the flavor on this Italian kebab marinade has you hankering for more, it works well with fish and chicken too. 

Shrimp Boil Kebabs

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Shrimp Boil Kebabs

For a true Lowcountry vibe, cover an outdoor table with newspaper and get ready to dive into these Cajun-favored shrimp kebabs.

Shrimp-Okra-and-Sausage Kebabs

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Shrimp-Okra-and-Sausage Kebabs

Cajun seasoning, lemon juice, hot sauce, and butter pack a punch on these easy-to-grill skewers.

Tomato Salad with Grilled Shrimp

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Tomato Salad with Grilled Shrimp

Look for beautiful and tasty heirloom tomatoes in a rainbow of colors at your local farmers' market, and keep them at room temperature until you're ready to slice and serve.

