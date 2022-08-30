This Retro Cookware Brand Will Make You Feel Like You're Back in Grandma's Kitchen—and It's Having a Rare Sale
There comes a time when you need to seriously reevaluate your kitchenware. Home cooks know that all the heat and excessive use lead to normal wear and tear. However, have you noticed that your cookware has chipped or is no longer performing to the standards it once did?
If you're on the hunt for durable, dependable kitchenware that's stylish enough to be a centerpiece at your dinner parties, then you're in luck. Now through September 5, you can get 20 percent off select products from Southern Living-approved kitchenware brand, Great Jones—including bestsellers like the Dutchess cast iron Dutch oven and Sweetie Pie ceramic pie dish.
Great Jones' cookware is instantly recognizable thanks to the rich colorways and splashy patterns that will instantly transport you into Grandma's kitchen. Not only is the vivid lineup functional, but it's also a little work of art for your kitchen. Yep, the days of shoving away unsightly cast-iron pans are over.
Shoppers rave about Great Jones' price point, allowing them to buy high-quality cooking essentials without splurging. The colorful cast iron Dutch ovens feature enamel coatings for easy cleanup, while the retro stoneware baking dishes are microwave, dishwasher, and freezer-safe so you can tackle any recipe.
Take your culinary creations to the new heights with our top picks from Great Jones' impressive collection of Labor Day deals. Just don't forget to use the code LDW20 at checkout.
The Dutchess Dutch Oven
Far from just a statement piece for your kitchen, the versatility of this Dutch oven will keep you reaching for it time and time again. With seven bright matte color options that are sure to pop, The Dutchess has a 6.75-quart capacity, so you can brown, sauté, roast, and boil family meals all in one pot. With the lid, the Dutchess weighs 15-pounds, so it is on the heavier side, but the quality is uncompromised.
Dutch Baby Dutch Oven
If you're limited on kitchen space, or just want something smaller to fit home-cooked meals for two, this petite version of the veteran Dutchess is just as gorgeous and equally as functional. Cast iron Dutch ovens hold heat evenly while locking the juices and flavor in, making them a great option for braising and slow-cooking your favorite meals.
Hot Dish Casserole Dish
The bestselling Hot Dish will give your casseroles a nostalgia-inducing upgrade. The 4-quart capacity makes it the ideal vessel for family-style dinners, potlucks, and cookouts. It's even Southern Living editors' top pick for best stoneware casserole dish.
Stir Crazy Mixing Bowls
You can never have enough mixing bowls. The retro design pattern on these stackable ceramic bowls gives the feeling of being in Grandma's kitchen again, stirring up the fixings for a delectable snack. The color options also coordinate with the brand's core line.
Little Hottie Baking Dish
Bring out your inner home chef with this 8-inch ceramic baking dish, sure to add a refreshing touch to your traditional family Sunday brunches. Plus, the oversized handles make it easy to transport in and out of the oven.
Sweetie Pie Pie Dish
The Sweetie Pie dish is not just adorable, but the wavy rim also helps guide you in perfecting your pie crust. The 10-inch ceramic plate is the best tool for nailing that even golden-brown crust every time.