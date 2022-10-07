This Reliable Kitchen Tool Is A Must-Have For Easier Fall Baking—And It's Under $7 Right Now

You’ll want to add this pastry cutter to your kitchen before the holidays.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Published on October 7, 2022

Gifbera Pastry Cutter Blender
They say a chef is only as good as the tools that they have at hand. The proper nifty purchases will ensure you have everything you need, especially for the upcoming holiday baking season, without overwhelming your utensil drawers. There are countless kitchen tools out in the market, but the best ones go beyond their initial purpose and work like a culinary Swiss Army Knife. That's why bakers and home cooks can't get enough of the Gifbera Professional Pastry Blender.

The old-fashioned pastry cutter with a modern touch is a wide-ranging kitchen gadget that will seamlessly blend into your kitchen—and the budget-friendly buy is under $7 right now ahead of Amazon's Prime Early Access sale. Shoppers insist that the pastry blender simplifies cooking and makes it easy to cut cold butter, lard, and shortening into dry ingredients in no time. The device is sure to come in handy during the holidays, aka the busiest time of the year for cooking and baking.

Gifbera Pastry Cutter Blender
BUY IT: From $6.29 (orig. $10.99); amazon.com

This ingenious kitchen tool is available in black, blue, and red, with select colors having a larger discount. It features a soft, non-slip 5-inch long handle with an ergonomic design for better gripping, particularly when blending dry and liquid or soft ingredients, and it won't hurt your hands. Additionally, it was designed to be used by both right- and left-handed cooks. The great craftsmanship shines through the five finely polished, strong, stainless steel blades that stay sharp and won't warp over time—and it's essential for cutting in ingredients quickly without over-warming or overworking your dough.

Reviewers have found their own additional uses for the top-selling pastry blender tool as well, using it to swiftly chop veggies and nuts, mash potatoes and avocados, and even whip up batches of egg salad and fresh baby food. One shopper even called it an "essential kitchen tool" because of its effectiveness and "sturdy" blades that make cutting cold butter into recipes a breeze. They also appreciated that it's a budget-friendly tool that doesn't sacrifice on quality, "costing less than many inferior versions."

A second reviewer found the pastry blender easy to use for effortlessly "blending flour and butter" in "no time"—they even added that "it is no longer a dreaded task" thanks to the nifty device. Another customer was happy to find that the model was "bigger than your average one," making it "better" and "much more comfortable to hold in your hand and manage."

Bakers, make the upcoming holiday cooking season (and beyond!) easier with the Gifbera Professional Pastry Blender. Get it while it's 43 percent off at Amazon.

