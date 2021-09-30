I Don't Know How I Cooked Without This Viral Vegetable Chopper That Majorly Cuts Down Prep Time
I'll be the first to admit that I'm a great, big baby when it comes to chopping onions, which is unfortunate considering that so many delicious recipes start with a base of the little minced monsters. No form of tear-reducing, onion-cutting hack has ever worked, and I've tried many. Yet, I cannot often bring myself to pay the extra few dollars to buy them already chopped. "That's ridiculous! You can do it yourself!" I tell myself.
The answer to my tearful, post-dicing prayers? The Fullstar Vegetable Chopper that's raked in over 30,000 reviews on Amazon, along with praise from reviewers and beyond. Not only does it dice an onion in one fell swoop—no more onion tears!—but it can prep many other vegetables in just seconds. Making a prep-heavy winter veggie soup? Consider it handled in a fraction of the time it might usually take.
It comes equipped with four interchangeable blades: two for chopping (one that turns out smaller pieces and one that turns out larger pieces) and two for spiralizing (one for fettuccine-like spirals and one for thicker ribbons). I've found that the two dicing blades are the most versatile. The smaller is perfect for base vegetables like onion and tomato, while the larger is more anything-goes when I'm prepping for salads, soups, and quick weeknight dinners. The larger blade is also great for prepping potatoes to make French fries in the air fryer!
The storage container connected underneath the blades holds all of the vegetables for no mess and no need for a cutting board. You can use it as a sort of mixing bowl to catch all of the chopped and spiralized ingredients during prep time. On the side of the container, there are even notches that measure out the ingredients for you as you work.
I've come to rely upon this easy, quick kitchen tool more than almost any other, and it's made me even more adventurous with recipes that require a little more hands-on prep than I would normally choose. Take that, onion tears!
