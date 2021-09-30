I Don't Know How I Cooked Without This Viral Vegetable Chopper That Majorly Cuts Down Prep Time

It comes equipped with four interchangeable blades: two for chopping (one that turns out smaller pieces and one that turns out larger pieces) and two for spiralizing (one for fettuccine-like spirals and one for thicker ribbons). I've found that the two dicing blades are the most versatile. The smaller is perfect for base vegetables like onion and tomato, while the larger is more anything-goes when I'm prepping for salads, soups, and quick weeknight dinners. The larger blade is also great for prepping potatoes to make French fries in the air fryer!