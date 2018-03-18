This Is Definitely The Best Pan For Cooking A Frittata
It's the most important meal of the day and ultimately what drags us out of bed in the morning: breakfast. Whether you prefer biscuits and grits, bacon and eggs, or simply a strong cup of coffee, there's nothing quite like taking time to make the first meal of the day extra tasty. It gives us the energy to take on whatever life has in store. And, while breakfast casserole, eggs benedict, and homemade French toast tend to excite our Southern hearts, a fresh-out-the-oven frittata will impress even the pickiest breakfast connoisseurs.
I know what you're thinking; the process of cooking a frittata can be somewhat intimidating. But, with a few simple tips you'll be on your way to making a mouthwatering frittata in no time. What is this delectable dish? It's simply a flat, thick omelet, and you can add whatever ingredients you like. The most important step is choosing the perfect pan; this can make or break the outcome of your breakfast dish. Don't fret! " title="Williams Sonoma" context="body"] has the ideal pan to perfect your frittata, and it's only $49.95.
This set comes with two pans, a 12-inch and 10-inch, that have a sleek and modern look while offering a non-stick finish – an important characteristic for creating a frittata. They are dishwasher safe and feature stainless-steel handles. Importantly, this set insures that heat will be distributed evenly – resulting in flawlessly cooked food.
One happy customer said this of the pans, "This is the best pan set I have ever used. I give them for gifts, and my family loves them as well. It makes excellent eggs and plenty more. I like the versatility to use it in the oven as well."
Once you've added this high-quality pan set to your kitchen, you'll be serving up a beautiful frittata in no time. Be sure to check out some of our favorite frittata recipes.