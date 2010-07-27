Fresh Blueberry Recipes To Make All Summer Long

By Southern Living Editors Updated May 11, 2022
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Blueberries, sweet and juicy, are available year-round. North American blueberries are at their peak from mid-June through mid-August, but this fantastic fruit can be found fresh at any time. These blueberry recipes bring the taste of blueberries to the table, in soups, salads, dinners, and desserts. You can enjoy fresh blueberry recipes like Salad in a Soup if you want to bring blueberries to your dinner table. For blueberry recipes that will start your day, enjoy Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole or Blueberry Streusel Muffins. To cool down with the sweet taste of blueberries, our fresh blueberry recipes include Blueberry-Lemon Iced Tea, Blueberry Snowballs, and Red, White, and Blue Popsicles. Blueberries are the sweet taste of every season, and our blueberry recipes will have you saying that they are very, berry good.

Petite Blueberry Cheesecakes

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Petite Blueberry Cheesecakes

As pretty as petits fours, these luscious little two-bite gems can be finished with any kind of berry or preserves. Get ahead, and bake the cheesecakes in advance. After baking, they'll freeze up to one month. Thaw and top with preserves and fruit before serving.

Blueberry Lavender Hand Pies

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Blueberry Lavender Hand Pies

Handheld treats make the perfect grab-and-go indulgence. You can freeze a batch and take them out in single servings. Just bake and serve.

Blueberry-Cheesecake Ice-Cream Pie

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Blueberry-Cheesecake Ice-Cream Pie

No cooking is needed to make this simple Blueberry-Cheesecake Ice-Cream Pie. Just be sure to freeze Blueberry-Cheesecake Ice-Cream Pie after adding each layer to ensure easy assembly and a layered look.

Blueberry Cobbler with Sugared Star Shortcakes

Credit: Photo: Becky Stayner-Luigart

Recipe: Blueberry Cobbler with Sugared Star Shortcakes

Impress guests with this festive, fruity cobbler; they'll have no idea how easy it was to make. Simply cut stars out of refrigerated biscuit dough and fill with a four-ingredient warm blueberry mixture. Garnish with sweetened whipped cream.

Blueberry-Lemon Iced Tea

Credit: Photo: Van Chaplin

Recipe: Blueberry-Lemon Iced Tea

Blueberries and lemon add a refreshing flair to iced tea for your next summer get-together.

Red, White, and Blue Poke Cake

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Red, White, and Blue Poke Cake

The secret to the dreamiest sheet cake ever? Poke it! This poke cake has not one, but two fresh fruit fillings.

Cornmeal Cookie Berry Shortcakes

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cornmeal Cookies Berry Shortcakes

The best part about this cute dessert is that every component can be made ahead.

Berry Sonker with Dip

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

Recipe: Berry Sonker with Dip

If you've never heard of a sonker, it's time to get acquainted with this fruity dessert that's drizzled with a creamy vanilla sauce called "dip."

Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole

Don't waste your supposed-to-be-lazy Saturday morning standing by the stove to flip pancakes—make this big-batch breakfast casserole instead.

Blueberry-Lemon Crunch Bars

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

Recipe: Blueberry-Lemon Crunch Bars

This crunchy, buttery bar is filled with fresh fruit jam so every bite has amazing texture and flavor.

Red Velvet Ice-Cream Cake

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Red Velvet Ice-Cream Cake

This beautiful layer cake makes the perfect centerpiece for every summer party.

Whiskey Pie with Tipsy Berries

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Whiskey Pie with Tipsy Berries

Adults-only summer party? Make this simple pie with fresh, boozy berries.

Blueberry-Citrus Rolls with Orange Glaze

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Blueberry-Citrus Rolls with Orange Glaze

Mix up your muffin routine with a bunch of citrus-glazed rolls. They're made from scratch but, we can assure you, are well worth the effort.

Berry Cobbler

Recipe: Berry Cobbler

We have great news: You can make a fruity, delicious cobbler in your slow cooker with no effort.

Merry Berry Christmas, Sugar!

Credit: Ralph Anderson

Recipe: Merry Berry Christmas, Sugar!

We'll raise a glass to this festive nonalcoholic sipper that the kids will love.

Red, White, and Blue Cheesecake Bars

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Red, White, and Blue Cheesecake Bars

These potluck-perfect cheesecake bars can be made up to two days in advance to save you time before the party.

Blueberry-Lemon Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Blueberry-Lemon Cake

There's not a drop of food coloring in that icing—it's all natural thanks to pureed blueberries. As for the batter, coating the berries in flour helps keep them afloat so they don't sink to the bottom during the cooking process.

Blueberry-Cornmeal Cake

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Blueberry-Cornmeal Cake

Make this delicious and easy cake for the dinner party and enjoy a slice the next morning with your coffee, too.

Berry Cobbler with Pecan Sandie Streusel

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Berry Cobbler with Pecan Sandie Streusel

We love any dessert that comes together with the ease of our cast-iron skillet.

Bakeshop Blueberry Muffins

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Bakeshop Blueberry Muffins

With just 10 minutes of hands-on time, you'll have bakery-quality muffins ready right at home.

Blueberry-Honey Upside Down Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Blueberry-Honey Upside Down Cake

We love an upside-down dessert, but our Blueberry-Honey Upside Down confection might just take the cake. Instead of a caramel coating once flipped, we call for honey, which provides the perfect jammy finish for this blueberry-packed treat.

Lemon Blueberry Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Lemon Blueberry Cake

This delicate cake is light, airy, and perfect for spring and summer luncheons with the girls.

Red, White, and Blue Popsicles

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Red, White, and Blue Popsicles

Instead of flagging down the ice cream truck in the hot summer sun, make your own red, white, and blue popsicles to enjoy at home.

Blueberry Overnight Oatmeal

Credit: Alison Miksch, Kay E. Clarke, Torie Cox

Recipe: Blueberry Overnight Oatmeal

This hearty oatmeal recipe is the easiest way to start your day off on a healthy note, and it's perfect for weekly meal prep.

Blueberry Chiffon Mini Pies

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Blueberry Chiffon Mini Pies

If you're looking for a quick fix, better save our Blueberry Chiffon Mini Pies for next time. They'll take a total 10 hours from start to finish—though only 20 minutes of that is active time. We use refrigerated pie crusts, mascarpone cheese, lemon, and lots of fresh blueberries to create these decadent, single-serving pies.

Plum-Berry Cornmeal Sheet Cake

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Plum-Berry Cornmeal Sheet Cake

This easy sheet cake will become your go-to summer dessert for a crowd.

Red Velvet-Berry Cobbler

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Red Velvet-Berry Cobbler

This summery cobbler recipe is so easy to serve to a crowd in plastic cups.

Fresh Fruit Salad

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Fresh Fruit Salad

Regardless of the event, a fresh fruit salad is always a winner.

Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Food Styling: Erin Merhar; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie

Icebox pies are a hallmark dessert of Southern summers, and this refreshing lemon-buttermilk version is one of our favorite recipes.

Berry Bubbly Punch

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Berry Bubbly Punch

This big-batch cocktail recipe is adapted from an 1862 cocktail book, the first one published in the United States.

Ricotta Pancakes with Brown Butter-Maple Syrup and Blueberry Compote

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Ricotta Pancakes with Brown Butter-Maple Syrup and Blueberry Compote

Ricotta cheese makes these pancakes the fluffiest you'll ever make.

Blueberry Streusel Muffins

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Blueberry Streusel Muffins

Whether you call these breakfast, dessert, or a midday snack, you'll soon learn the benefits of having a fresh batch on-hand at all times. A little cinnamon in the streusel topping takes these pop-able treats to the next level.  

Blueberry-Orange-Ginger Cobblers

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Blueberry-Orange-Ginger Cobblers

A flaky biscuit topping and warm and melty filling create a dessert so sweet that we're almost tempted to skip the scoop of vanilla ice cream on top—almost.

Blueberry-Orange Blossom Honey Slab Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Blueberry-Orange Blossom Honey Slab Pie

Hints of orange and honey go a long way in this pie that's portioned for a crowd. Dress the top by stamping out various pie crust shapes using whatever cookie cutters you have on-hand. A dusting of sparkling sugar creates the perfect finish for a wow-worthy presentation.

Lemon Blueberry Pound Cake

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Lemon Blueberry Pound Cake

Cream cheese pound cake gets a berry good upgrade with pockets of fruity goodness dispersed throughout, but it might just be the eye-catching blueberry glaze that keep them coming back for more.

Blueberry Snowballs

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Blueberry Snowballs

You're just three ingredients away from a childhood favorite that'll bring back all the nostalgia. We created iterations for lime- and watermelon-flavored versions which are included at the bottom of the recipe.

Blueberry Clafoutis

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey, Food stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey

Recipe: Blueberry Clafoutis

Pronounced "cl-ahh-foo-tee," this French dish is ideal as a dressed up stand-in for waffles or pancakes at your next brunch. It's similar to a Dutch baby, which rises during baking then sinks in as it settles.

Blueberry Galette

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Ali Ramee, Prop Stylist Heather Chadduck

Recipe: Blueberry Galette

Frozen puff pastry is the secret to pulling together this wow-worthy dessert in a flash.

Blueberry-Ginger Crumb Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Blueberry-Ginger Crumb Cake

Jammy blueberries and zingy ginger make quite the pair in this breakfast-ready cake.

By Southern Living Editors