Fresh Blueberry Recipes To Make All Summer Long
Blueberries, sweet and juicy, are available year-round. North American blueberries are at their peak from mid-June through mid-August, but this fantastic fruit can be found fresh at any time. These blueberry recipes bring the taste of blueberries to the table, in soups, salads, dinners, and desserts. You can enjoy fresh blueberry recipes like Salad in a Soup if you want to bring blueberries to your dinner table. For blueberry recipes that will start your day, enjoy Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole or Blueberry Streusel Muffins. To cool down with the sweet taste of blueberries, our fresh blueberry recipes include Blueberry-Lemon Iced Tea, Blueberry Snowballs, and Red, White, and Blue Popsicles. Blueberries are the sweet taste of every season, and our blueberry recipes will have you saying that they are very, berry good.
Petite Blueberry Cheesecakes
As pretty as petits fours, these luscious little two-bite gems can be finished with any kind of berry or preserves. Get ahead, and bake the cheesecakes in advance. After baking, they'll freeze up to one month. Thaw and top with preserves and fruit before serving.
Blueberry Lavender Hand Pies
Handheld treats make the perfect grab-and-go indulgence. You can freeze a batch and take them out in single servings. Just bake and serve.
Blueberry-Cheesecake Ice-Cream Pie
No cooking is needed to make this simple Blueberry-Cheesecake Ice-Cream Pie. Just be sure to freeze Blueberry-Cheesecake Ice-Cream Pie after adding each layer to ensure easy assembly and a layered look.
Blueberry Cobbler with Sugared Star Shortcakes
Impress guests with this festive, fruity cobbler; they'll have no idea how easy it was to make. Simply cut stars out of refrigerated biscuit dough and fill with a four-ingredient warm blueberry mixture. Garnish with sweetened whipped cream.
Blueberry-Lemon Iced Tea
Blueberries and lemon add a refreshing flair to iced tea for your next summer get-together.
Red, White, and Blue Poke Cake
The secret to the dreamiest sheet cake ever? Poke it! This poke cake has not one, but two fresh fruit fillings.
Cornmeal Cookie Berry Shortcakes
The best part about this cute dessert is that every component can be made ahead.
Berry Sonker with Dip
If you've never heard of a sonker, it's time to get acquainted with this fruity dessert that's drizzled with a creamy vanilla sauce called "dip."
Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole
Don't waste your supposed-to-be-lazy Saturday morning standing by the stove to flip pancakes—make this big-batch breakfast casserole instead.
Blueberry-Lemon Crunch Bars
This crunchy, buttery bar is filled with fresh fruit jam so every bite has amazing texture and flavor.
Red Velvet Ice-Cream Cake
This beautiful layer cake makes the perfect centerpiece for every summer party.
Whiskey Pie with Tipsy Berries
Adults-only summer party? Make this simple pie with fresh, boozy berries.
Blueberry-Citrus Rolls with Orange Glaze
Mix up your muffin routine with a bunch of citrus-glazed rolls. They're made from scratch but, we can assure you, are well worth the effort.
Berry Cobbler
We have great news: You can make a fruity, delicious cobbler in your slow cooker with no effort.
Merry Berry Christmas, Sugar!
We'll raise a glass to this festive nonalcoholic sipper that the kids will love.
Red, White, and Blue Cheesecake Bars
These potluck-perfect cheesecake bars can be made up to two days in advance to save you time before the party.
Blueberry-Lemon Cake
There's not a drop of food coloring in that icing—it's all natural thanks to pureed blueberries. As for the batter, coating the berries in flour helps keep them afloat so they don't sink to the bottom during the cooking process.
Blueberry-Cornmeal Cake
Make this delicious and easy cake for the dinner party and enjoy a slice the next morning with your coffee, too.
Berry Cobbler with Pecan Sandie Streusel
We love any dessert that comes together with the ease of our cast-iron skillet.
Bakeshop Blueberry Muffins
With just 10 minutes of hands-on time, you'll have bakery-quality muffins ready right at home.
Blueberry-Honey Upside Down Cake
We love an upside-down dessert, but our Blueberry-Honey Upside Down confection might just take the cake. Instead of a caramel coating once flipped, we call for honey, which provides the perfect jammy finish for this blueberry-packed treat.
Lemon Blueberry Cake
This delicate cake is light, airy, and perfect for spring and summer luncheons with the girls.
Red, White, and Blue Popsicles
Instead of flagging down the ice cream truck in the hot summer sun, make your own red, white, and blue popsicles to enjoy at home.
Blueberry Overnight Oatmeal
This hearty oatmeal recipe is the easiest way to start your day off on a healthy note, and it's perfect for weekly meal prep.
Blueberry Chiffon Mini Pies
If you're looking for a quick fix, better save our Blueberry Chiffon Mini Pies for next time. They'll take a total 10 hours from start to finish—though only 20 minutes of that is active time. We use refrigerated pie crusts, mascarpone cheese, lemon, and lots of fresh blueberries to create these decadent, single-serving pies.
Plum-Berry Cornmeal Sheet Cake
This easy sheet cake will become your go-to summer dessert for a crowd.
Red Velvet-Berry Cobbler
This summery cobbler recipe is so easy to serve to a crowd in plastic cups.
Fresh Fruit Salad
Regardless of the event, a fresh fruit salad is always a winner.
Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie
Icebox pies are a hallmark dessert of Southern summers, and this refreshing lemon-buttermilk version is one of our favorite recipes.
Berry Bubbly Punch
This big-batch cocktail recipe is adapted from an 1862 cocktail book, the first one published in the United States.
Ricotta Pancakes with Brown Butter-Maple Syrup and Blueberry Compote
Ricotta cheese makes these pancakes the fluffiest you'll ever make.
Blueberry Streusel Muffins
Whether you call these breakfast, dessert, or a midday snack, you'll soon learn the benefits of having a fresh batch on-hand at all times. A little cinnamon in the streusel topping takes these pop-able treats to the next level.
Blueberry-Orange-Ginger Cobblers
A flaky biscuit topping and warm and melty filling create a dessert so sweet that we're almost tempted to skip the scoop of vanilla ice cream on top—almost.
Blueberry-Orange Blossom Honey Slab Pie
Hints of orange and honey go a long way in this pie that's portioned for a crowd. Dress the top by stamping out various pie crust shapes using whatever cookie cutters you have on-hand. A dusting of sparkling sugar creates the perfect finish for a wow-worthy presentation.
Lemon Blueberry Pound Cake
Cream cheese pound cake gets a berry good upgrade with pockets of fruity goodness dispersed throughout, but it might just be the eye-catching blueberry glaze that keep them coming back for more.
Blueberry Snowballs
You're just three ingredients away from a childhood favorite that'll bring back all the nostalgia. We created iterations for lime- and watermelon-flavored versions which are included at the bottom of the recipe.
Blueberry Clafoutis
Pronounced "cl-ahh-foo-tee," this French dish is ideal as a dressed up stand-in for waffles or pancakes at your next brunch. It's similar to a Dutch baby, which rises during baking then sinks in as it settles.
Blueberry Galette
Frozen puff pastry is the secret to pulling together this wow-worthy dessert in a flash.
Blueberry-Ginger Crumb Cake
Jammy blueberries and zingy ginger make quite the pair in this breakfast-ready cake.