This Fluted Pie Dish Will Make Your Store-Bought Piecrust a Work of Art—And It's On Sale Now

I've found one of the most important things about a good pie dish is finding one that conducts heat evenly. Emile Henry's features Burgundy clay, a material that is safe for the broiler, microwave, and oven up to 500°F, meaning it's a dream for leftovers (even if it is unlikely that you'll have any when your dishing up our famous Apple Pie), going from the oven one day to the microwave the next. It's a 9-inch pie dish, but it has a deep, 1.7-quart capacity. You could certainly adjust the amount of filling you prepare to fill the dish, but I prefer to use recipes that call for a standard 9-inch dish, which means I avoid messy spillovers.