This Fluted Pie Dish Will Make Your Store-Bought Piecrust a Work of Art—And It's On Sale Now
Pie season is almost upon us. From pumpkin to pecan and apple to sweet potato, pies are arguably the finest desserts the holiday has to offer. Forget the cakes and cocktails, if it doesn't have a crust, I'm not here for it. But, when it comes to making that crust, well, I'm team store-bought and I've found nothing dresses up the must-have convenience item like an Emile Henry Modern Classics Fluted Pie Dish.
You can ditch the braided options and fork-tine imprints, when you've got an Emile Henry Fluted Pie Dish you're already a step ahead. Not only is it pretty—and a bona fide time saver due to the built-in wavy design—but it also has a few fringe benefits that have quickly made it my favorite pie dish both for prepping and creating a centerpiece-worthy dessert for my holiday table.
I've found one of the most important things about a good pie dish is finding one that conducts heat evenly. Emile Henry's features Burgundy clay, a material that is safe for the broiler, microwave, and oven up to 500°F, meaning it's a dream for leftovers (even if it is unlikely that you'll have any when your dishing up our famous Apple Pie), going from the oven one day to the microwave the next. It's a 9-inch pie dish, but it has a deep, 1.7-quart capacity. You could certainly adjust the amount of filling you prepare to fill the dish, but I prefer to use recipes that call for a standard 9-inch dish, which means I avoid messy spillovers.
When it comes time to slice and serve, your pie should easily slide right out and make cleanup a snap thanks to the scratch-resistant glazed surface. Even after four years of use, my pie dish doesn't have a mark to be seen. I opted for the off-white color option called Sugar, but it's also offered in red (Rouge), blue (Twilight), and yellow (Leaves).
The day after I bought it, my Emile Henry Modern Classics Pie Dish (complete with baked pie) made its way to my parent's house for Thanksgiving. My mom immediately had to have one. Sure enough, her brand-new Emile Henry Pie Dish made its very own holiday debut at Christmas dinner just a few weeks later.
You're going to love the charm this pie dish brings to your table this season. Snag it soon to take advantage of the sale price.