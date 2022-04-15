This Tool Removes Jalapeño Seeds in One Quick Movement—and It's Only $7 Right Now
Whether you're making stuffed peppers or prepping for taco night, peppers of all varieties make dishes more flavorful. The only caveat to cooking with jalapeños, banana peppers, and bell peppers is the process of deseeding their cores. Carving the insides with a knife can be dangerous, and spooning seeds out isn't very effective, either. Not to mention that digging out jalapeño seeds and then accidentally touching your eyes or nose can cause painful stinging and burning. (We've all been there.)
Put down your knife and grab the Fiotok Jalapeño Pepper Corer instead, to seamlessly remove the seeds in one quick movement. It's loved by more than 1,400 Amazon shoppers who say the corer cuts their deseeding time in half—one reviewer even said it's "one of the best tools to have in the kitchen." And you can get one for 38 percent off right now.
The pepper corer features a serrated, rust-resistant stainless steel knife that's designed in a spiral shape to efficiently cut through the pepper and pull each seed from the inside. Not only does the corer work to remove the seeds, but it also features a serrated edge on the base of the knife to cut the top of most peppers. You can use it with jalapeños, chili peppers, banana peppers, bell peppers, and even other vegetables like eggplants, zucchinis, cucumbers, and more. And when you're done deseeding, simply throw the gadget in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.
BUY IT: $7.49 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com
"This is a life saver," one shopper wrote of the tool. "So easy to use and [it] makes the process so much faster!"
Another shopper shared that they've been planting jalapeños for years—and that deseeding them for recipes with a paring knife was always "a time-consuming process" until they found the Fiotok pepper corer. "There are no issues using it on jalapeños," they wrote, adding that it works well on multiple types of peppers. "It's a great kitchen tool and seems robust enough to last many years."
If you dread deseeding jalapeños, head to Amazon to shop this popular kitchen gadget while it's on sale for just $7.