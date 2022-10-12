Food and Recipes Kitchen Assistant Add These Magnetic Measuring Spoons To Your Cart While They're 32% Off During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale They’re 32% off. By Jenna Sims Jenna Sims Jenna Sims is a Digital Editor for Southern Living and joined the team in 2014. She writes, produces, and ideates content with a focus on email growth and commerce content. She covers a range of topics in the lifestyle space from holiday gift guides to new product launches to tips for cooking with your air fryer. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on October 12, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon I added a set of magnetic measuring spoons to my kitchen about a year ago, and can't believe I didn't buy them sooner. My utensil drawer was filled with a couple of mismatched measuring spoon sets that were all loose and scattered about the drawer, so when I saw the magnetic option on Amazon I bought them immediately. I love opening my drawer knowing that my measuring spoons are sitting in a perfect stack at the front so there's no searching necessary when I'm in the middle of preparing a recipe. Not only are the magnetic measuring spoons easy to store, but they are also double-sided, which makes it easy to measure both wet and dry ingredients without having to dirty another set of measuring spoons. Plus, the narrow end is small enough to fit into most bottles and spice jars for easy measuring. If I've convinced you that you need magnetic measuring spoons, now is the perfect time to buy a set for yourself. The Elyum Magnetic Measuring Spoons are on sale for less than $9 during Amazon's Prime Early Access sale. Originally priced at $12.99, you can now get a set at a discounted price of $8.79. In addition to buying a new set for yourself, it's also a great time to add a few extras to your cart for gifting during the upcoming holiday season. Elyum Magnetic Measuring Spoons Set Amazon BUY IT: $8.79; amazon.com The eight piece set includes a leveler and seven measuring spoons in the following capacities: 1/8 teaspoon, 1/4 teaspoon, 1/2 teaspoon, 3/4 teaspoon, 1 teaspoon, 1/2 tablespoon, and 1 tablespoon. There's an all black color option as well as a colorful option. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit