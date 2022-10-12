Add These Magnetic Measuring Spoons To Your Cart While They're 32% Off During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale

I added a set of magnetic measuring spoons to my kitchen about a year ago, and can't believe I didn't buy them sooner. My utensil drawer was filled with a couple of mismatched measuring spoon sets that were all loose and scattered about the drawer, so when I saw the magnetic option on Amazon I bought them immediately. I love opening my drawer knowing that my measuring spoons are sitting in a perfect stack at the front so there's no searching necessary when I'm in the middle of preparing a recipe.

Not only are the magnetic measuring spoons easy to store, but they are also double-sided, which makes it easy to measure both wet and dry ingredients without having to dirty another set of measuring spoons. Plus, the narrow end is small enough to fit into most bottles and spice jars for easy measuring.

If I've convinced you that you need magnetic measuring spoons, now is the perfect time to buy a set for yourself. The Elyum Magnetic Measuring Spoons are on sale for less than $9 during Amazon's Prime Early Access sale. Originally priced at $12.99, you can now get a set at a discounted price of $8.79. In addition to buying a new set for yourself, it's also a great time to add a few extras to your cart for gifting during the upcoming holiday season.