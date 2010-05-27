Easy Chicken Salad Recipes That'll Be Instant Classics
Chicken salad is one of those dishes that’s been a staple in our cooking repertoire for years. It’s such a fresh, versatile dish, easy to throw together for a last-minute dinner party appetizer or unexpected afternoon company. Chicken salad is just as elegant as it is simple. You can serve it in a sandwich or a wrap, in lettuce cups or tarts, or all on its own. No matter how you serve chicken salad, it’s guaranteed to be delicious. From the Classic Waldorf Chicken Salad to more inventive takes on the dish, such as Hot Chicken Salad or Lemon-Dill Chicken-Salad Stuffed Eggs, these recipes offer something for everyone. Purists and creative chefs alike will rejoice at the quick simplicity of these traditional dishes. They’ll certainly have you thinking back to fond childhood memories of lunchtime at Grandma’s house. Now pass on the tradition and make these popular chicken salad recipes for your own family.
Chicken Salad Swiss Cheese Puffs
Recipe: Chicken Salad Swiss Cheese Puffs
For a party recipe that will impress without being too high-brow, nothing but our Chicken Salad Swiss Cheese Puffs will do. Dress it up with a few of your favorite chicken salad ingredients to make it your own.
Chicken Salad-Stuffed Tomatoes
Recipe: Chicken Salad-Stuffed Tomatoes
In the heat of summer, there's nothing better than fresh tomatoes. Why not stuff those farmers' market tomatoes with chicken salad for an extra-refreshing meal?
Tarragon Chicken Salad
Recipe: Tarragon Chicken Salad
With bright lemon and earthy tarragon, this light Tarragon Chicken Salad is perfect for your springtime ladies' luncheon
Cranberry Chicken Salad
Recipe: Cranberry Chicken Salad
You can make this chicken salad year-round, but it'll make the ideal main dish for your casual holiday brunch menu. We love the tangy notes brought to the table with the addition of Dijon mustard in the dressing, and you can never go wrong with opting for a rotisserie chicken.
Old-Fashioned Chicken Salad
Recipe: Old-Fashioned Chicken Salad
This classic chicken salad recipe combines all your favorite components, from celery to lemon juice to mayo. It's packed full with the nostalgic flavors of Grandma's kitchen.
Homemade Chicken Salad
Recipe: Homemade Chicken Salad
The ingredient list is simple, but effective. Thyme will be the unlikely hero, adding a touch of fresh herby flavor that really sings when you add a dash of lemon juice to the mix.
Lemon-Dill Chicken Salad-Stuffed Eggs
Recipe: Lemon-Dill Chicken Salad-Stuffed Eggs
This recipe combines two of our all-time favorite party snacks, deviled eggs and chicken salad, in one delicious bite. These Lemon-Dill Chicken Salad-Stuffed Eggs are guaranteed to delight the spring party crowd.
Chicken Salad in Lettuce Cups
Recipes: Chicken Salad in Lettuce Cups
Ditch the sandwich bread for healthier lettuce cups. This portable meal is perfect to pack in your kids' lunchboxes.
Hot Chicken Salad with Potato Chip Crust
Recipe: Hot Chicken Salad with Potato Chip Crust
Now here’s a blast from the past. Our Hot Chicken Salad with Potato Chip Crust is the retro recipe your grown-up dinnertime needs. Swap in rotisserie chicken if you’re looking to serve up this casserole in a flash.
Hot Chicken Salad
Recipe: Hot Chicken Salad
The combination of pimentos, Cheddar cheese, water chestnuts, and a potato chip crust give this unconventional baked chicken salad nice layers of texture and flavor. It'll be your new go-to party dish, as it can be enjoyed as a dip or all on its own.
Jellied Chicken Salad
Recipe: Jellied Chicken Salad
This retro Jellied Chicken Salad is the perfect centerpiece for your holiday dinner spread. It's a great way to incorporate leftover ingredients into one stunning dish.
Chicken Salad Tarts
Recipe: Chicken Salad Tarts
This classic, bite-sized appetizer will be ready in a pinch, and it'll be the fan-favorite at your next cocktail party.
Chicken Salad Crescent Rolls
Recipe: Chicken Salad Crescent Rolls
A poppy seed topping brings sophistication and crunch to these Chicken Salad Crescent Rolls. Bring this three-ingredient dish to a bridal shower, afternoon luncheon, or potluck party.
Cranberry-Almond Chicken Salad
Recipe: Cranberry-Almond Chicken Salad
Freshly squeezed lemon juice mixed in with mayonnaise adds a zesty and refreshing kick to this salad. It’s perfect for a summer luncheon on a hot day. When kept cold it travels well for a hike or picnic.
The Greenbrier's Chicken Salad
Recipe: The Greenbrier's Chicken Salad
You can now make the Greenbrier's famed chicken salad at home with this recipe, also known as Dorothy Draper's Chicken Salad.
Party Chicken Salad
Recipe: Party Chicken Salad
This simple yet elegant salad makes for a beautiful presentation when served in individual glasses atop of beds of fresh baby lettuces. Add basil, peach slices, and plump blackberries to complement this savory salad with a hint of sweetness.
Chicken Salad
Recipe: Chicken Salad
Don’t let the simple name fool you. Loaded with red and yellow bell peppers, red onions, water chestnuts, and diced celery, this salad is full of original flavor and a powerful crunch.
Waldorf Chicken Salad
Recipe: Waldorf Chicken Salad
You can't go wrong with a classic Waldorf Chicken Salad. Grapes, apples, walnuts, and celery pack this salad with both crunch and fresh, fruity flavor.
Cha-Cha Chicken Salad
Recipe: Cha-Cha Chicken Salad
Serve this salad as a spread at your next party and it’s sure to be a hit. Curry powder, pineapple, and orange-flavored dried cranberries add tropical flair.
Chicken-Horseradish Salad
Recipe: Chicken-Horseradish Salad
Add some heat to the chicken with prepared horseradish. Horseradish is a pungent herb that is hot to the taste buds but is not spicy like jalapeños. Add more or less of the sauce depending on your preference.
Chicken Salad with Grapes and Pecans
Recipe: Chicken Salad with Grapes and Pecans
Red and green grapes make the perfect sweet addition to this chicken salad. If you aren’t a fan of nuts, substitute celery for the pecans to ensure a crunchy bite.
Honey Chicken Salad
Recipe: Honey Chicken Salad
A mixture of honey and mayonnaise produces a taste similar to poppy seed dressing. If the salad is too sweet, mix in less honey and add a splash of lemon juice.
Curried Chicken Salad Tea Sandwiches
Recipe: Curried Chicken Salad Tea Sandwiches
These dainty finger sandwiches are ideal for a shower or ladies luncheon. Curry powder adds a rich, earthy flavor to the sweet mixture of toasted coconut and dried cranberries. For a little more bite, sprinkle in extra curry.
Chicken-and-Strawberry Salad
Recipe: Chicken-and-Strawberry Salad
Strawberries and sliced avocados might seem like unusual toppings for chicken salad, but paired with a poppy seed dressing, they create a delicious dish that is loaded with flavor. Slivered toasted almonds and crisp red onions add a crunch to each bite.