Early Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals Are Live, and We Found 17 Can't-Miss Discounts
Apart from the Fourth of July, there's perhaps only one major event in the month of July that many of us have marked on our calendars: Amazon Prime Day. The company has already announced the official dates for the highly anticipated annual event, which is set to take place this year on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. Early deals have already started rolling out, with everything from robot vacuums to cooling bedding to outdoor patio furniture significantly marked down now.
In the kitchen space, one of our favorite early deals is Lodge's classic 8-inch pre-seasoned cast iron pan, but that's not the only markdown you should add to your cart fast. There are plenty of bakeware, cookware, and appliance deals worth your attention, and we've narrowed them down to the 17 best deals below. Think: Nordic Ware's popular bundt pan for $45, Ninja's Creami ice cream maker that makes tasty frozen desserts for $30 off, and Le Creuset's sauteuse oven for $60 off.
There are never any guarantees as to how long these deals will last, and early markdowns tend to sell out quickly, so hurry if you want to score these advanced discounts. Keep reading for our favorite early Prime Day deals on bakeware, cookware, and appliances.
Best Early Prime Day Bakeware Deals
Whether you're baking for a weekend brunch with friends or a sweet treat for your neighbors, you'll want high-quality, sturdy bakeware that's built to last. Even better if you can invest in something while it's on sale, like Nordic Ware's classic ribbed bundt pan that's nearly $30 off, and Lodge's seasoned cast-iron casserole dish that will give your brownies, pie bars, and pan pizza tons of flavor for 30 percent off. Even some of our favorite cookie sheets from USA Pan are on sale now for less than $20.
- Nordic Ware Brilliance Bundt Pan, $44.90 (orig. $71.90)
- Lodge 9-by-13-Inch Seasoned Cast Iron Casserole Dish, $40.14 (orig. $59.85)
- USA Pan Bakeware Cookie Sheet, $19.26 (orig. $21.95)
- Wilton Performance Pans Aluminum 9-Inch Round Cake Pans Set, $10.59 (orig. $15.59)
- Chicago Metallic Professional Nonstick 8-Piece Bakeware Set, $46.34 (orig. $72.99)
Best Early Prime Day Kitchen Appliance Deals
If this summer is all about staying cool for you, then the Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker, which is currently $30 off, is the one appliance you should grab now. It can churn out smooth ice cream, gelato, sorbet, soft serve, milkshakes, and even smoothie bowls from everyday ingredients like bananas, canned peaches, and more. Other handy appliances that will make your everyday routine easier, like Nespresso's fan-favorite Vertuo Plus espresso machine, NutriBullet's powerful blender, and KitchenAid's iconic 5-quart Empire Red stand mixer are all on sale, too.
- Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker, $199.99 (orig. $229.99)
- Nespresso Vertuo Plus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi, $191.95 (orig. $239)
- KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield in Empire Red, $379.99 (orig. $459.99)
- NutriBullet Touch Combo Blender, $149.59 (orig. $189.99)
- GE Convection Toaster Oven, $99 (orig. $149)
- Cuisinart 2-Slice Digital Toaster with MemorySet Feature, $59.90 (orig. $69.95)
Best Early Prime Day Cookware Deals
Who can resist getting Le Creuset's stunning cookware when it finally goes on sale? Not us. The French brand's enameled cast iron sauteuse oven in its iconic cerise color is currently $60 off, but if you're looking for a deal on other kitchen-favorites, then check out Lodge's pre-seasoned carbon steel 12-inch skillet that's made to last—and is now just $45. Misen, the popular cookware brand that racks up waitlists of thousands, recently launched on Amazon and is offering its frying pan on sale with a $11 off coupon. Plus, don't miss GreenPan's easy-to-wash nonstick saucepan for just $28, either.
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven in 3.5-Quart and Cerise, $239.95 (orig. $300)
- Misen 8-Inch Stainless Steel Frying Pan, $54 with coupon (orig. $65)
- Lodge Carbon Steel Pre-Seasoned 12-Inch Skillet, $44.90 (orig. $67.35)
- Cuisinart Hard Anodized 12-Quart Stockpot with Cover, $74.95 (orig. $120)
- Craft Wok Traditional Hand-Hammered Carbon Steel Pow Wok, $56.75 with coupon (orig. $65.99)
- GreenPan Hudson Healthy Ceramic Nonstick 3-Quart Saucepan Pot, $27.96 (orig. $34.99)