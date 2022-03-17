These Cute Coffee Mugs Feature Some of Dolly Parton's Famous Quotes
Can you imagine starting your day with Dolly Parton? While you probably can't meet up with the legendary singer for breakfast, you can sip your morning cup of coffee from a mug that will make you feel close to the 76-year-old icon. Williams Sonoma recently collaborated with Parton on a set of mugs adorned with two of her famous quotes, and we dare you not to order a pair right now.
The mugs are available in a set of two for $30—ideal for you to share with a fellow Dolly fan—or individually for $15. Each has a different color scheme and a memorable quote with sweet butterfly details. Love is like a butterfly, after all.
One with a yellow handle reads, "It's hard to be a diamond in a rhinestone world." Yes, you likely recognize that phrase from a lyric in Parton's "Tennessee Homesick Blues." Another mug with a pink handle reads, "Find out who you are and do it on purpose." That's a classic Parton quote that the Queen of Country once posted on Twitter with a fun photo and the hashtag #Dollyism (AKA tidbits of Dolly Parton wisdom).
If you'd prefer to start your day with some of Parton's signature words, these mugs are a great place to start. They're made of high-fired porcelain, and the gold decals and butterfly pieces are applied by hand. Despite the handcrafted touches, the mugs are still safe to put in the microwave and dishwasher.
The mugs would make a thoughtful gift for any Parton fan, whether you're shopping for a birthday or just because. And don't think we'll blame you for buying one or two for yourself while you're at it! There's certainly room in your kitchen cabinets for a new mug and a country music legend's prose.
Head to Williams Sonoma to shop the exclusive mugs while you can. There's no telling how long they'll be in stock.