This Mini Ice Cream Maker Turns Out Pint-Sized Portions of Ice Cream in Just 30 Minutes
Homemade ice cream always feels like the ultimate treat, because it's not necessarily something we get to enjoy often and it isn't something that is easily possible without the proper equipment. Not to mention, it's way more fun than the average dessert. Just think of all the inventive flavors, like our Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream!
While we can't deny our love for the Cuisinart, you can achieve cool, creamy homemade ice cream at home with only $25, 30 minutes of waiting time, and little-to-no space taken up in your kitchen. Meet the Dash My Pint Ice Cream Maker, the countertop tool that can whip up a pint of homemade ice cream whenever your sugar craving hits.
You're able to completely control which ingredients you use to make your homemade ice cream, gelato, sorbet, or frozen yogurt, which can be extra helpful for those with dietary restrictions, such as lactose intolerance. It also makes a great option if you're dealing with small spaces, as well as the perfect gift for college students living in the dorm.
To use, simply chill the pint-sized cooling bowl overnight (or keep in the freezer at all times in case you get the urge to make some ice cream), pour in your ingredients, push the button to start churning, and come back in 30 minutes. You can even store it in the freezer for later or if you desire a firmer texture. Though, the single-serve portion is known to disappear mighty quick! See the process in action below.
To get inspiration, see our favorite homemade ice cream recipes. You can shop the mini ice cream maker below.
Another great option for finding pint-sized ice cream recipes is to dive into the Amazon reviews (there are nearly 8,000!), where shoppers have shared their own creations.
