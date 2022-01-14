These Heart-Shaped Waffle Makers Will Make Valentine's Day Morning Extra Sweet
Valentine's Day has always been one of my favorite holidays—not because I've consistently had romantic partners to share it with, but because my mom always made the day feel special when I was growing up. It wasn't about getting treats and words of affection from boys at school. It was about waking up in the morning to a few goodies on the kitchen table and my mom making a big breakfast for my sister and me, one that usually included homemade waffles.
I loved our syrup-doused Valentine's Day breakfasts before school, and I'm certain that if my mom could have shopped on Amazon in the early 2000s, she would have been serving heart-shaped waffles made in one of Dash's seasonal mini appliances. Amazon carries 20 different Dash mini waffle makers, including two that'll make heart-shaped treats to complete a proper Valentine's Day brunch.
One has a solid red exterior with a heart-shaped waffle plate inside to turn any batter recipe (we won't tell if you make yours from the box) into a delightful heart. It usually costs $15, but it's currently on sale for $13. The other Valentine's Day-ready mini appliance will create the same heart-shaped results, but instead of a plain red exterior, it's covered in hearts that look almost like they were drawn by hand. This one is marked down from $20 to $18 ahead of the holiday.
Dash's entire lineup of 4-inch waffle makers has thousands of reviews and more than 150,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Needless to say, shoppers have fallen for these petite appliances. They're affordable and compact, and they'll make any day feel special. Reviewers say they enjoy using the mini waffle makers for fast, fun breakfasts for kids and themselves. But be warned, the tiny gadgets make equally tiny waffles, so don't expect them to turn out large, thick ones.
The heart-shaped waffle makers are both in stock and on sale now, but if history is any indication, they'll likely sell out on Amazon as Valentine's Day approaches. If you're hoping to make an extra sweet breakfast for your kids, your partner, or yourself this Valentine's Day, order one of these cute waffle makers while you can. After all, food (especially a mini waffle) really is the way to the heart.
