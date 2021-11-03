These Holiday-Themed Mini Waffle Makers Are Shaped Like Christmas Trees, Gingerbread Men, and Snowflakes
When a day starts with waffles, you know it's going to be a great one. Mini waffles? You're bound for even better luck. If you've ever heard of the cult-favorite $10 Dash Mini Waffle Maker with over 181,000 Amazon reviews, you'll know that it's become quite the cult-favorite and has gotten people making waffles with less hesitation and more enjoyment, thanks to its affordability, compact size, and general easy-to-use attitude.
Well, prepare to get into the holiday spirit a little extra this year, because the brand has a holiday treat up its sleeve. Imagine the same affordable, compact, easy-to-use waffle maker, but your waffles come out looking like gingerbread men, Christmas trees, and snowflakes. Is this some sort of holiday mirage brought on by too many sugar cookies? Not at all, friend. These holiday-themed Dash Mini Waffle Makers are simply too festive to pass up.
These waffle cookers are perfect to pull out on a whim for a holiday breakfast. Each features dual nonstick surfaces that heat up in minutes and measure just four inches in diameter for the perfect single portions. (Though, why stop at just one?) The three designs sport a different holiday shape in the center, so feel free to choose depending on your favorite scene of The Nutcracker.
Start with your go-to store-bought waffle batter mix, or try our Classic Belgian Waffles or Southern Cornmeal Waffles. Use a measuring cup to pour a small amount of batter into the center (always start with less and add more), and unveil your Christmas creations. Some shoppers recommend adding sprinkles into the batter for extra festive flair, or you can decorate your waffles afterward with holiday toppings.
Shop the Dash Christmas waffle makers below.
