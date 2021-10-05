This Multipurpose Pot Ensures You'll Never Hunt for a Pot Holder Again

Pot holders and trivets, as we know, provide vital protection for our kitchen counters and dining tables. Few things are as tragic as seeing a pot brand a mark anywhere in your home. The only thing on par with the tragedy of not having a pot holder is an unseemly one. With all of the dishes they handle, burn marks and sauce stains are practically inevitable. That's why we love the Scandinavian cookware line Dansk Kobenstyle. It makes certain you'll never be on the hunt for a pot holder ever again.