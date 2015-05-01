25 Fresh Cucumber Recipes
From crunchy salads to cool and refreshing cocktails, cucumbers are exactly what we reach for in the summer as the temperature climbs. The versatile vegetable is of course great pickled, but also serves as the base for creamy spreads and silky sauces. Cucumbers also pair well with another summer favorite: tomatoes, especially in our Herbed Cucumber-and-Tomato Salad. You can also try swapping out the tomatoes in salsa with crisp diced cucumber for a fun twist. The hydrating vegetable also makes an excellent base for chilled soups—an easy summer appetizer or main that impresses without turning on the stove. Beat the heat and enjoy these fresh cucumber recipes that make the most of the summer produce.
Open-Faced Tomato Sandwiches with Creamy Cucumber Spread
These savory sandwiches are great for a casual summer cocktail party. Just slice in half to make handling just a bit easier—especially if guests are also juggling a cocktail glass. Always use a serrated knife, which cuts through the tomato's skin without damaging flesh and losing juice.
Cucumber-Mint Mojitos
Let us introduce you to your new favorite summer drink. This garden-fresh green mojito is packed with fresh lime juice, mint, and ribbons of cucumber for a fun spin on the classic.
Cucumber-Basil Granita
This fresh shaved ice dessert is a breeze to make. Throwing a party? Add your favorite spirit for slushy cocktails.
Flank Steak and Cucumber Salad
Packed with flavor from chili paste, lime, soy sauce, and sesame oil this is no average steak. Served on a bed of quick-pickled cucumbers, this steak dinner is refreshing and light for a hot summer day.
Cucumber-Basil Dressing
Tomatoes, meet a new best friend. Cucumber, buttermilk, and fresh basil make a luscious dressing that take tomatoes to the next level.
Cucumber Salad
This simple looking salad is packed with complex flavor. The recipe comes from the Southern Living Party Cookbook, which was originally published in 1972, and we've revived it here because it is still our go-to cucumber salad each summer.
Cucumber-and-Vidalia Onion Salad
Sweet and mild Vidalia onions go great with refreshing slices of crunchy cucumber. This straight-forward recipe comes together with just a few ingredients (most are pantry staples), so it's a good one to have in your back pocket.
Herbed Cucumber-and-Tomato Salad
Looking for a salad to serve at the next barbecue? Look no further. This Greek-inspired cucumber salad is fresh and bright, a perfect match for grilled chicken, pork chops, and steaks.
Sesame, Tomato, and Cucumber Salad
This is probably the easiest side dish you'll come across this summer, but don't let its ease fool you—it's absolutely packed with fresh, seasonal flavor. The vinaigrette recipe is made with salty soy sauce, but before serving, sprinkle a pinch of flaky sea salt to add texture to the fresh tomatoes.
Cucumber-Jalapeño Gin Coolers
A little spicy, but very refreshing, this cucumber cocktail will be the star of your next party. Don't forget the thinly sliced jalapeños and cucumber ribbons—they give the drink a professional finish.
Creamy Cucumber Salad
You can't go wrong with bringing a cucumber salad to the potluck. We suggest our creamy version made with, in true Southern-style, mayo! We use Duke's, but any mayo you love will work or for a lighter version, use Greek yogurt.
Cucumber Salsa
Mix things up with this tomato-less salsa. Cucumber serves as the base, adding a crisp and refreshing bite that balances the heat of the jalapeño. Granny Smith apple adds a touch of sweetness and a little tart crunch for well-rounded salsa that's great on chips or served as a condiment on fish or chicken.
Marinated Cucumber, Tomato, and Onion Salad
The hardest part of this salad is waiting for it to marinate overnight. Don't skip the marinating however, it's the key step that draws out the tomatoes' natural juices and slightly pickles the onions and cucumbers for a tangy side dish.
Spicy Cucumber Onion Salad
Is there anything more Southern than a cucumber and onion salad? That said, around the world different countries have their own take on this classic pairing. This recipe is Asian-inspired with toasted sesame oil, soy sauce, and chili crisp, for both spice and crunch.
Cucumber-Chickpea Salad with Feta-Mint Vinaigrette
A cold salad is exactly what hot summer days call for. With only 15-minutes of hands-on cooking time, you can throw it together as a quick side or easy lunch and get back to enjoying the sun.
Quick-Pickle Cucumbers and Onions
This condiment is a summer staple, from topping burgers and hot dogs as a relish to serving alongside sandwiches, the jar won't last long. You can even reuse the brine!
Watermelon, Cucumber, and Feta Salad
A salad that has it all: crunch from the cucumbers, sweetness from the watermelon, and a salty tang from the crumbled feta. Dress the salad right before serving to ensure the cucumbers and melon don't water down the vinaigrette's flavor.
Cucumber-Honeydew Cooler
Everyone loves a summer margarita, but if you are looking to mix up your go-to summer cocktail, may we suggest this cooling gin drink? It's perfect poolside or for sipping on the porch.
Chilled Cucumber Soup
The vibrant color of this soup is matched by an equally vibrant flavor. Packed with avocado, scallions, and fresh herbs, this soup is a great flavorful and light lunch or stunning summer appetizer.
Floating Salad
Floating salad is a deliciously super-tart, super-sharp combo of sliced cucumbers and onions "floating" in a vinegar brine that's not softened with any water, just straight vinegar with a little oil. It packs a puckering punch, in the best way possible.
Greek Meatballs with Cucumber-Yogurt Sauce and Rice
Cucumber may not be the star of this dish, but it makes a delicious creamy sauce for this Greek-inspired dish. Grated cucumber and tangy Greek yogurt beautifully cut through the richness of the meatballs.
Cucumber-Buttermilk Soup
Allow your blender to do all the work with this recipe. This soup is as simple as combining everything in a blender and then allowing it time to chill. Prep it the night before you want to serve for an effortless lunch or impressive starter to a dinner party.
Poached Salmon Fillets with Creamy Herbed Cucumber Sauce
This contemporary take on a classic buffet table salmon dish, updates it with a flavorful cucumber yogurt sauce. The secret to nailing this recipe is brining the salmon first to ensure it comes out super moist.
Dainty Cucumber Sandwiches
It doesn't have to be tea time to serve these pretty little sandwiches. While trimming the crusts may seem a little fussy, it's that extra special touch that makes them feel a little fancy.
Benedictine Spread
The historic recipe for Benedictine Spread was originally created by Jennie Carter Benedict, an iconic Kentucky restauranteur, cookbook author, and philanthropist. Our version skips the green food dye, but includes lots of freshly grated cucumber and lovely oniony flavor.