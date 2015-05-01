25 Fresh Cucumber Recipes

By Southern Living Editors Updated August 11, 2022
Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Christina Daley

From crunchy salads to cool and refreshing cocktails, cucumbers are exactly what we reach for in the summer as the temperature climbs. The versatile vegetable is of course great pickled, but also serves as the base for creamy spreads and silky sauces. Cucumbers also pair well with another summer favorite: tomatoes, especially in our Herbed Cucumber-and-Tomato Salad. You can also try swapping out the tomatoes in salsa with crisp diced cucumber for a fun twist. The hydrating vegetable also makes an excellent base for chilled soups—an easy summer appetizer or main that impresses without turning on the stove. Beat the heat and enjoy these fresh cucumber recipes that make the most of the summer produce.

1 of 25

Open-Faced Tomato Sandwiches with Creamy Cucumber Spread

Credit: Alison Miksch

Open-Faced Tomato Sandwiches with Creamy Cucumber Spread

These savory sandwiches are great for a casual summer cocktail party. Just slice in half to make handling just a bit easier—especially if guests are also juggling a cocktail glass. Always use a serrated knife, which cuts through the tomato's skin without damaging flesh and losing juice. 

2 of 25

Cucumber-Mint Mojitos

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Cucumber-Mint Mojitos

Let us introduce you to your new favorite summer drink. This garden-fresh green mojito is packed with fresh lime juice, mint, and ribbons of cucumber for a fun spin on the classic. 

3 of 25

Cucumber-Basil Granita

Credit: Alison Miksch

Cucumber-Basil Granita

This fresh shaved ice dessert is a breeze to make. Throwing a party? Add your favorite spirit for slushy cocktails.

4 of 25

Flank Steak and Cucumber Salad

Credit: Jacob Snavely

Flank Steak and Cucumber Salad

Packed with flavor from chili paste, lime, soy sauce, and sesame oil this is no average steak. Served on a bed of quick-pickled cucumbers, this steak dinner is refreshing and light for a hot summer day. 

5 of 25

Cucumber-Basil Dressing

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Cucumber-Basil Dressing

Tomatoes, meet a new best friend. Cucumber, buttermilk, and fresh basil make a luscious dressing that take tomatoes to the next level. 

6 of 25

Cucumber Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Ruth Blackburn; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Cucumber Salad

This simple looking salad is packed with complex flavor. The recipe comes from the Southern Living Party Cookbook, which was originally published in 1972,  and we've revived it here because it is still our go-to cucumber salad each summer. 

7 of 25

Cucumber-and-Vidalia Onion Salad

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Christina Daley

Cucumber-and-Vidalia Onion Salad

Sweet and mild Vidalia onions go great with refreshing slices of crunchy cucumber. This straight-forward recipe comes together with just a few ingredients (most are pantry staples), so it's a good one to have in your back pocket. 

8 of 25

Herbed Cucumber-and-Tomato Salad

Credit: Greg DuPree

Herbed Cucumber-and-Tomato Salad

Looking for a salad to serve at the next barbecue? Look no further. This Greek-inspired cucumber salad is fresh and bright, a perfect match for grilled chicken, pork chops, and steaks. 

9 of 25

Sesame, Tomato, and Cucumber Salad

Credit: Alison Miksch

Sesame, Tomato, and Cucumber Salad

This is probably the easiest side dish you'll come across this summer, but don't let its ease fool you—it's absolutely packed with fresh, seasonal flavor. The vinaigrette recipe is made with salty soy sauce, but before serving, sprinkle a pinch of flaky sea salt to add texture to the fresh tomatoes. 

10 of 25

Cucumber-Jalapeño Gin Coolers

Credit: Photographer Jennifer Causey, Prop Stylist Lindsey Lower, Food Stylist Torie Cox

Cucumber-Jalapeño Gin Coolers

A little spicy, but very refreshing, this cucumber cocktail will be the star of your next party. Don't forget the thinly sliced jalapeños and cucumber ribbons—they give the drink a professional finish. 

11 of 25

Creamy Cucumber Salad

Credit: Hannah Zimmerman/Southern Living

Creamy Cucumber Salad

You can't go wrong with bringing a cucumber salad to the potluck. We suggest our creamy version made with, in true Southern-style, mayo! We use Duke's, but any mayo you love will work or for a lighter version, use Greek yogurt. 

12 of 25

Cucumber Salsa

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist:Christine Keely Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

Cucumber Salsa

Mix things up with this tomato-less salsa. Cucumber serves as the base, adding a crisp and refreshing bite that balances the heat of the jalapeño. Granny Smith apple adds a touch of sweetness and a little tart crunch for well-rounded salsa that's great on chips or served as a condiment on fish or chicken. 

13 of 25

Marinated Cucumber, Tomato, and Onion Salad

Credit: Hannah Zimmerman/Southern Living

Marinated Cucumber, Tomato, and Onion Salad

The hardest part of this salad is waiting for it to marinate overnight. Don't skip the marinating however, it's the key step that draws out the tomatoes' natural juices and slightly pickles the onions and cucumbers for a tangy side dish. 

14 of 25

Spicy Cucumber Onion Salad

Credit: Hannah Zimmerman/Southern Living

Spicy Cucumber Onion Salad

Is there anything more Southern than a cucumber and onion salad? That said, around the world different countries have their own take on this classic pairing. This recipe is Asian-inspired with toasted sesame oil, soy sauce, and chili crisp, for both spice and crunch.

15 of 25

Cucumber-Chickpea Salad with Feta-Mint Vinaigrette

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Cucumber-Chickpea Salad with Feta-Mint Vinaigrette

A cold salad is exactly what hot summer days call for. With only 15-minutes of hands-on cooking time, you can throw it together as a quick side or easy lunch and get back to enjoying the sun.  

 

16 of 25

Quick-Pickle Cucumbers and Onions

Credit: Sheri Castle

Quick-Pickle Cucumbers and Onions

This condiment is a summer staple, from topping burgers and hot dogs as a relish to serving alongside sandwiches, the jar won't last long. You can even reuse the brine! 

17 of 25

Watermelon, Cucumber, and Feta Salad

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Toni Brogan

Watermelon, Cucumber, and Feta Salad

A salad that has it all: crunch from the cucumbers, sweetness from  the watermelon, and a salty tang from the crumbled feta. Dress the salad right before serving to ensure the cucumbers and melon don't water down the vinaigrette's flavor. 

18 of 25

Cucumber-Honeydew Cooler

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Cucumber-Honeydew Cooler

Everyone loves a summer margarita, but if you are looking to mix up your go-to summer cocktail, may we suggest this cooling gin drink? It's perfect poolside or for sipping on the porch. 

19 of 25

Chilled Cucumber Soup

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Chilled Cucumber Soup

The vibrant color of this soup is matched by an equally vibrant flavor. Packed with avocado, scallions, and fresh herbs, this soup is a great flavorful and light lunch or stunning summer appetizer. 

20 of 25

Floating Salad

Credit: Emily Laurae/Southern Living

Floating Salad

Floating salad is a deliciously super-tart, super-sharp combo of sliced cucumbers and onions "floating" in a vinegar brine that's not softened with any water, just straight vinegar with a little oil. It packs a puckering punch, in the best way possible. 

21 of 25

Greek Meatballs with Cucumber-Yogurt Sauce and Rice

Credit: Greg DuPree

Greek Meatballs with Cucumber-Yogurt Sauce and Rice 

Cucumber may not be the star of this dish, but it makes a delicious creamy sauce for this Greek-inspired dish. Grated cucumber and tangy Greek yogurt beautifully cut through the richness of the meatballs. 

22 of 25

Cucumber-Buttermilk Soup

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Cucumber-Buttermilk Soup

Allow your blender to do all the work with this recipe. This soup is as simple as combining everything in a blender and then allowing it time to chill. Prep it the night before you want to serve for an effortless lunch or impressive starter to a dinner party. 

23 of 25

Poached Salmon Fillets with Creamy Herbed Cucumber Sauce

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Poached Salmon Fillets with Creamy Herbed Cucumber Sauce

This contemporary take on a classic buffet table salmon dish, updates it with a flavorful cucumber yogurt sauce. The secret to nailing this recipe is brining the salmon first to ensure it comes out super moist. 

 

24 of 25

Dainty Cucumber Sandwiches

Credit: Southern Living

Dainty Cucumber Sandwiches

It doesn't have to be tea time to serve these pretty little sandwiches. While trimming the crusts may seem a little fussy, it's that extra special touch that makes them feel a little fancy. 

25 of 25

Benedictine Spread

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist:Christine Keely Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

Benedictine Spread

The historic recipe for Benedictine Spread was originally created by Jennie Carter Benedict, an iconic Kentucky restauranteur, cookbook author, and philanthropist. Our version skips the green food dye, but includes lots of freshly grated cucumber and lovely oniony flavor. 

By Southern Living Editors