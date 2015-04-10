Homemade Crab Cake Recipes That'll Give Restaurants a Run for Their Money

Crab cakes, it seems, are on restaurant menus everywhere. Simpler eating establishments pay homage to the delicate crab flavor by serving their crab cakes plain or with a basic sauce. Upscale chefs serve them with a variety of accompaniments including pineapple salsa, tomato concassé, grainy mustard sauce, or fennel coleslaw.

But many of us prefer our crab cakes the old-fashioned way—with plenty of crab and not too much else. Depending on whom you ask, "not too much else" may mean a modest amount of binder and the merest hint of seasoning, while others see onion, bell pepper, and plenty of Old Bay seasoning as crucial. Then there is the matter of form. Fat and fluffy cakes generally have minimal additions; dense and sturdy ones usually appeal to the heavy seasoning crowd.

No matter how you make or serve them, as an appetizer or main dish, dressed up or dressed down, crab cakes are a versatile part of Southern food. Start with a base of crabmeat and a binder and find your favorite way to serve them with our crab cake recipes.