Homemade Crab Cake Recipes That'll Give Restaurants a Run for Their Money
Crab cakes, it seems, are on restaurant menus everywhere. Simpler eating establishments pay homage to the delicate crab flavor by serving their crab cakes plain or with a basic sauce. Upscale chefs serve them with a variety of accompaniments including pineapple salsa, tomato concassé, grainy mustard sauce, or fennel coleslaw.
But many of us prefer our crab cakes the old-fashioned way—with plenty of crab and not too much else. Depending on whom you ask, "not too much else" may mean a modest amount of binder and the merest hint of seasoning, while others see onion, bell pepper, and plenty of Old Bay seasoning as crucial. Then there is the matter of form. Fat and fluffy cakes generally have minimal additions; dense and sturdy ones usually appeal to the heavy seasoning crowd.
No matter how you make or serve them, as an appetizer or main dish, dressed up or dressed down, crab cakes are a versatile part of Southern food. Start with a base of crabmeat and a binder and find your favorite way to serve them with our crab cake recipes.
Herbed Crab Cakes With Green Goddess Dressing
A trio of herbs pairs well with the fresh crabmeat to make a standout cake. Plus, the Green Goddess Dressing topper is so tasty, you'll want to save some extra for your weekday salads.
Crab Cakes with Creamy Fennel-and-Radish Slaw
We recommend splurging for jumbo lump crabmeat in this recipe. It gives your meal beautiful color and doesn't fall apart while you're mixing.
Best-Ever Crab Cakes with Green Tomato Slaw
A hint of hot sauce and a coating of crunchy panko breadcrumbs are the secrets to this best-ever recipe.
Mini Crab Cakes with Cajun Sauce
Lump crabmeat works best in this smaller cake due to its size. Serve on a bed of lettuce to make them easier to grab off your appetizer spread.
Crab Cake Bites with Old Bay Mayo, Chives, and Lemon
Straight from the kitchen of award-winning Birmingham restaurant Automatic Seafood and Oysters, chef Adam Evans shares an equally-winning recipe to create this seafood favorite in your own home.
Chesapeake Bay Crab Cakes
The secret to getting the most out of your lump crabmeat? Don't over mix.
Flavored with fresh herbs, lemon, and a hint of hot sauce, and coated with crunchy panko breadcrumbs, these crab cakes truly live up to their name.
Gulf Crab Cakes with Lemon Butter
For these plump Coastal Texas treats, make sure to handle the delicate mixture carefully; the chilling process helps the cakes hold their shape during cooking.
Cornbread Crab Cakes
These lightened up crab cakes use cornbread crumbs.
Crab Cakes with Garlic-Chive Sauce
Cook these mini crab cakes over medium-low heat to ensure a deep golden crust without overcooking the delicate crab. Pair with our homemade garlic-chive sauce.
Crab Cake Hush Puppies
Serve these Crab Cake Hush Puppies with your favorite rémoulade or cocktail sauce for a tasty appetizer.