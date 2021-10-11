This Silicone Clip-On Strainer Has Nearly 12,000 Five-Star Reviews and Will Change Your Game

It takes up just a fourth of the space of a traditional colander, which is ideal when working with limited counter space. Plus, it fits pretty much all the normal pots and pans (Instant Pot excluded, according to one reviewer) and because it attaches by clip, both of your hands are now free to hold that heavy pasta pot. You can strain anything; pasta isn't the only food this colander is good for. One buyer even used it to drain bacon grease.