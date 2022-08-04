This One Ingredient Turns Store-Bought Cinnamon Roll Dough Into a Gooey Casserole
Given the daunting amount of time and effort required to make a homemade batch of cinnamon rolls, it's never frowned upon to use the tubes of dough that you can find at the grocery store. No matter the origin, cinnamon rolls make a warm, comforting breakfast, especially on special occasions, when company is in town, or as a fun Saturday-morning treat.
However, you can easily gussy up store-bought cinnamon rolls with one simple ingredient and a slight change to the baking process.
What You'll Need
Grab the heavy cream, because it's time to turn individual rolls into a gooey casserole. While the typical way to make cinnamon rolls from the tube involves simply placing each roll on a baking sheet with a few inches in between, this method switches things up, starting with a casserole dish. The only ingredients you need are two cans of cinnamon rolls (make sure it's the jumbo or "grands" size) and heavy whipping cream.
How to Make Cinnamon Roll Casserole
First, coat your trusty 9x13 casserole dish with nonstick spray. Next, open the cinnamon roll tubes, and place them in a single layer in the casserole dish side-by-side. The rolls should end up nestled closely together. Then, pour heavy cream into the crevices between the rolls and alongside the bottom and outer sides. Keep going until the heavy cream is around one inch deep all around. Don't worry if some heavy cream gets onto the tops of the cinnamon roll dough. It's perfectly fine.
Bake at 350 degrees (or whatever it says on the cinnamon roll tube) for around 30 minutes covered with aluminum foil. Remove covering and bake for 10 more minutes until golden-brown. It should appear as if most of the heavy cream has been absorbed. Remove, and drizzle with the included icing. After baking with the heavy cream, the cinnamon rolls become extra enlarged, moist, and gooey. The cinnamon rolls fuse together in the oven, forming a puffy casserole that's easily scoopable for serving. Expect the texture of a fresh Cinnabon roll!
Tips and Tricks
When this hack started trending online, some people added their own twists to the recipe. For example, after layering the cinnamon rolls and heavy cream into the casserole dish, you can top it all with a mixture of melted butter and light brown sugar. (One cup of each mixed together should suffice.) Moreover, if you just have one can of cinnamon rolls, you can use a more compact 8x8 pan.
Wow your whole crowd with the ultimate tray of gooey cinnamon rolls. No rolling pin or resting time required.