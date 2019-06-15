How To Care For A Cast-Iron Skillet

If you've recently bought a cast-iron skillet, it's probably already seasoned, so maintaining the skillet is a matter of instilling good habits of care each time you cook with it. But for most of us, we've had our skillets for a while, and often, that means they need a little more attention.

Check Your Skillet

If it has rust spots, it needs to be seasoned. Even if it hasn't rusted, you may still notice the skillet is harder to clean because food is adhering to the surface. A good test if it's time to season is lifting the pan to reflect natural sunlight. If the metal looks bluish-silver and is reflecting the natural light with a silvery sheen, it's time to season your skillet. A well-seasoned skillet will be dull matte black and food will not readily stick to the surface.

Daily Upkeep

Gently clean your skillet after each use with water and very little soap, if necessary. Use the firm scrubbing side of a two sided sponge rather than an abrasive metal scrub. After you finish washing and rinsing the cast-iron, dry it thoroughly with a towel and return it to a warm oven for 10 minutes. Remove it from the oven and, using a paper towel, coat the entire surface with a very thin layer of neutral oil like canola or grapeseed. You want to add the oil to the cast iron while it's still hot so the oil undergoes the chemical reaction to become a polymer that protects the surface. Store in a dry place.

