It's Time To Break Out the Cast-Iron Fondue Pot Again, Just In Time for the Holidays
It's a chilly winter night in the 1970s, and you've just called the neighbors using your wall phone to make sure they're bringing the punch bowl. Your house clogs walk across shag carpeting to an avocado-colored kitchen. Why? To grab the fondue pot and fixings for game night, of course!
When fondue pots were at the height of their popularity, everyone would gather around the table with skewers ready to dip into melty cheese, smooth chocolate, and even piping-hot oil (for cooking small hunks of meat). The first two remain quite the fun delicacy in any form, while the latter might be better left to the professionals. Well, we're not sure about you, but it seems like a perfect time to bring back the nostalgic fondue pot for modern enjoyment.
Whether you're hosting game night or gearing up for a holiday season with loved ones, you can't go wrong with breaking out a fondue pot. It turns your appetizer or dinner spread into a fun communal experience that serves as an activity all its own. When choosing a fondue pot, a heavy-duty cast-iron option (like this Cuisinart one) ensures that your fondue pot is able to reach the ideal melting temperature and retain heat better than other materials for consistently warm, melted fondue.
As far as what to put in your fondue pot, we've got you covered. First, choose whether you're going the cheese or chocolate route. Or both! For cheese fondue, Swiss and Gruyére cheeses make a traditional duo, but our festive Beer-Cheese Fondue recipe will get rave reviews. Serve with crusty bread hunks, charcuterie meats, apples, and vegetables. For chocolate fondue, our Coco-Loco Chocolate Fondue recipe uses coffee to bring out the most decadent and pure flavor. It's perfectly paired with fruit, marshmallows, pretzel rods, and cubes of our Million Dollar Pound Cake.
Now that you're set with the best new (but old) idea for a fun dinner experience, shop two nostalgic cast-iron fondue pot sets below.
Related Items
Cuisinart 13-Piece Cast Iron Fondue Set
This dishwasher-safe set features color-coded forks to ensure no one gets mixed up during the festivities. Plus, the cherry red color is quite cheery, no?
BUY IT: $49.95; amazon.com
Swissmar Lugano 9 Piece Cheese Fondue Set
This elegant set is a longtime favorite, and you can choose from three colors. The enameled cast-iron fondue pot can be placed on the stand or used at the stovetop in a pinch.
BUY IT: $99.95; amazon.com