It's Time To Break Out the Cast-Iron Fondue Pot Again, Just In Time for the Holidays

When fondue pots were at the height of their popularity, everyone would gather around the table with skewers ready to dip into melty cheese, smooth chocolate, and even piping-hot oil (for cooking small hunks of meat). The first two remain quite the fun delicacy in any form, while the latter might be better left to the professionals. Well, we're not sure about you, but it seems like a perfect time to bring back the nostalgic fondue pot for modern enjoyment.