My Caraway Pots Are the Most Complimented Items In My Home—And You Can Already Snag Them at Cyber Week Prices

When friends ask me what my favorite cookware is, I don't hesitate: Caraway. I was introduced to the brand earlier this year, initially drawn in by the reviews and the fact that I could fit the entire system in one medium-sized kitchen cabinet. But, beyond the vintage-inspired colorways and small-house storage solutions, these pots and pans brought a new joy to cooking that I hadn't experienced since my newlywed days when everything was shiny and new—and I wasn't scrambling to make a toddler and preschooler yet another dinner of boxed mac in cheese in record time. Whether your pots see more processed cheese than you care to admit, or you're a bona fide home chef, now is the time to get in on the fun with the brand that revolutionized my dinnertime prep. I'm talking a savings of up to 20% from today through Cyber Monday. BUY IT: 7-Piece Cookware Set, $355.50 ($395 before discount); carawayhome.com

The brand launched in November 2019 with their 7-piece cookware set that consists of a fry pan, sauce pan and lid, Dutch oven and lid, and sauté pan and lid. Each piece is coated in non-toxic and no-stick ceramic that's designed to brown and crisp to perfection with the type of cleanup that I thought was only possible in my dreams.

The first recipe I cooked in my Caraway was our Skillet Orzo with Fish and Herbs (note: not a box of mac and cheese), a bookmark-able recipe if there ever was one. The thing about this recipe is that it calls for a pan that can go from the stovetop to the oven. My new Perracotta (Pink + Terracotta) sauté pan was just the tool for the job. The 4.5 quart capacity was just right for the 4-serving recipe, swinging from simmering a herby orzo concoction on the stove to baking up perfectly flaky fish in the oven in a flash. My husband was impressed, and I sat back with a glass of white wine knowing that cleanup would be a snap thanks to the ceramic coating that practically cleans itself.

In addition to the original 7-piece set, you can now purchase the pots and pans separately, each offered in all five colors (Sage, Cream, Perracotta, Gray, and Navy), and a menagerie of accessories ranging from linens to a tote. This week's savings are incremental, which means you need to buy more to save more. You'll receive 10% off orders of $225-$449, 15% off orders of $450-$524, and 20% off orders of $525-plus. Let's get cooking, what do you say?