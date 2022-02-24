Can You Use Parchment Paper in the Air Fryer?

If you own an air fryer, you're probably already familiar with how easy it is to use. You can cook a wide range of your favorite foods with a delicious outcome, and often in less time than in a conventional oven. Another thing air fryer owners have really come to love is the easy cleanup. There are no dirty pots or pans, usually just a quick rinse of the basket and your air fryer is clean.

However, this easy cleanup doesn't mean we're not looking for ways to make cooking and cleaning even, well, easier. Enter parchment paper. Whether cooking or baking, parchment paper has long been relied on by home cooks for making cleanup a cinch. But can you use it in your air fryer? We consulted with Mary Rodgers, Director of Marketing and Communications at Cuisinart, to answer this question for us.

Can You Use Parchment Paper in an Air Fryer?

"Within our recipes we do recommend using parchment to line the baking sheets." Rodgers said. "I use parchment often to line the basket and/or the baking pan. I find it useful especially for ease in cleaning up." She does note that you should always cut the parchment paper to fit the basket of your air fryer. "My husband likes to curl it up at the edges if you have items like chicken thighs that tend to have more fat content. It helps keep the fat on the parchment paper as you cook it," says Rodgers.

Tips to Keep in Mind

Safety always comes first. When using parchment paper in your air fryer, there are a couple of key things you should keep in mind to make sure it's done properly. "You should never use parchment in either the air fryer basket or baking pan if there is nothing to hold it down to secure it, like food, as the high velocity fans will cause the parchment to possibly touch the heating elements," notes Rodgers. So, if you're going to preheat your machine, it's best to wait to insert the parchment paper until you add your food and make sure whatever you're cooking is heavy enough to weigh the paper down. In addition, be sure to read the maximum temperature that your parchment paper is made to withstand and don't exceed that temperature in your air fryer.

