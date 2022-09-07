Can You Freeze Mayonnaise?
Mayonnaise, a creamy and tangy condiment often slathered on sandwiches and burgers, is more versatile than it gets credit for. Mayonnaise can be used in a myriad of recipes, from egg salad to cake, homemade ranch dressing to tomato pie. In short, this smooth spread is worth having in the pantry.
So maybe you stocked up on mayonnaise when you found it on sale at the grocery store, but recently you organized your pantry and uncovered a few jars hidden away with the expiration date quickly approaching. You're likely wondering just how you're going to use up all the mayonnaise in time.
Freezing food is a wonderful way to extend the shelf life and use an ingredient at a later time. Find out if you can freeze mayonnaise and what might change once it's in the crisper.
Can You Freeze Mayonnaise?
The short answer is yes. Mayonnaise can be frozen, but don't expect the texture to be the same after it thaws.
Mayonnaise is an emulsion—combining ingredients that don't typically mix well together—to create a thick, creamy sauce that you can spread on sandwiches, make ranch dressing or onion dip.
It is made of oil, egg yolks, and an acid (typically vinegar or lemon juice), along with salt and seasonings. If you purchased a jar at the grocery store, there will be additional ingredients and preservatives to extend its shelf-life.
How fast mayonnaise freezes will influence what will happen when you take it out of the freezer to thaw. Food can be frozen slowly or quickly. When food is frozen slowly, large ice crystals can form. This means that when the mayonnaise thaws, the ice crystals will break down the cell walls, causing the emulsion to separate.
Thawed mayonnaise may no longer be appetizing, with a curdled look. Although you can still eat thawed mayonnaise, the smooth and consistent texture will be long gone.
Is It Safe to Eat?
The good news is the once-frozen mayonnaise is safe to eat, even if it's not visually appealing. You'll no longer have a thick and creamy consistency to lather on your sandwiches or combine with egg salad or potato salad. Since the emulsion will have separated, you can expect to have a bit of oil, possibly even vinegar floating on top.
Consider using the thawed mayonnaise where the texture is a little less important, like casseroles and salads, instead of spreading it on sandwiches and topping soups.
Is It Possible to Emulsify Mayo Again?
Now, it may be possible to add a little water and blend it to see if it emulsifies again. However, if you manage to create an emulsion, the texture won't be the same as before—it will be watery. Consider these factors before placing your jars of mayonnaise in the freezer.