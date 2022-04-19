Some Shoppers Are Reaching for This Carbon Steel Skillet Over Their Cast Iron Pans—and It's Just $30 on Amazon
Every home cook knows the importance of having reliable cookware. Cast iron skillets are durable workhorses that provide excellent heat retention for searing meats and sauteing vegetables, while nonstick pans offer a slick and easy cleanup. So if you're looking to streamline your cookware stockpile, consider getting a carbon steel skillet that delivers the best of both worlds. And we found a customer-loved option that shoppers say is a "joy to work with" on sale for just $30 on Amazon right now.
The BK Carbon Steel Skillet is derived from high-quality carbon steel that's pre-seasoned to jumpstart the natural nonstick coating your pan will build over time—making it ideal for cooking everything including eggs, meat and poultry, and vegetables. And unlike nonstick, stainless steel, and enameled cast iron, you can use metal utensils on the carbon steel skillet without fear of scratching the pan. When you're done using the pan, simply hand-wash it to preserve its quality.
BUY IT: $29.95 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Not only is the pan nonstick, but it is as durable as cast iron and can be transferred from the stovetop to the oven in temperatures up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. You can even use it over open flames on the grill. However, while cast iron is heavy, the lightweight 8-inch carbon steel pan only weighs about 2 pounds.
More than 1,500 Amazon shoppers gave the skillet a five-star rating with some reviewers saying that there "isn't a better pan on the market." One shopper praised its versatility because they use it for whipping up stir fries, searing steaks, and frying eggs. "One of the best purchases I've ever made," said another reviewer. "This skillet is great! [There's] No sticking, it's super easy to clean up, and I'm now using it every day in place of even my beloved cast iron skillet."
Head to Amazon to shop this popular carbon steel skillet on sale for just $30 before the deal ends.