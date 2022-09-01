The Best Roasting Pans To Buy in 2022
If you think you'll only pull out a roasting pan once a year to prepare the Thanksgiving turkey, think again. Not only are roasting pans great for cooking your holiday bird, but they're a versatile workhorse that every Southern cook should have in their kitchen. Elevated racks allow meats to cook evenly on all sides while the pan collects drippings for basting or making gravy. They're also great for creating flavor-packed dinners all in one pan, like our fan-favorite Lemon-Rosemary-Garlic Chicken and Potatoes or crowd-pleasing casseroles like classic lasagna or baked macaroni and cheese.
What To Consider When Buying a Roasting Pan
Whether you're ready to add a roasting pan to your cookware collection or need to replace a well-loved model, choosing the right roasting pan may seem a bit overwhelming. When choosing a roasting pan for your kitchen, some things you may want to consider are price, the size, and what you'll be cooking in the pan.
We've rounded up the best roasting pans on the market right now, based on their features and customer reviews. Starting at under $15, here are our top picks for the best roasting pans for every budget to buy now.
Best Overall: Cuisinart Chef's Classic Stainless Steel Rectangular Roaster with Rack
It's easy to see why this roasting pan has earned rave reviews from customers at multiple retailers across the internet. The durable pan was built with Cuisinart's Stainless Triple Ply Construction and trademark Heat Surround Technology which ensures that the bottom and sides of the pan distribute heat evenly. The pan is sturdy, dishwasher safe, and comes with a limited lifetime warranty.
Best Splurge-Worthy: All-Clad Stainless-Steel Roasting Pans with Rack
If you're ready to invest in a durable roasting pan that you can use for years to come, an All-Clad is worth the price. It's made from high-quality stainless steel that's reinforced with a warp-resistant bonded base. The roasting pan is also available in two size options: 16- x 13 -inch and 14- x 11-inch. This roasting pan is the favorite of our Senior Digital Food Editor, Kimberly Holland.
Best Budget-Friendly: Circulon Nonstick Roasting Pan
This roasting pan is nonstick, large, and easy to clean, so you don't have to sacrifice any quality for the budget-friendly price. Extra-wide make it easy to move this pan from the counter to the oven to the table with ease. And when the holidays come around, it can accommodate up to a 24-pound turkey. It's recommended that this pan be hand-washed to preserve the quality of the nonstick surface.
Best with Lid: Mr Rudolf 15 inch Roasting Pan with Lid and Rack
The best thing about the lid that comes with this roasting pan is that it can also be used as another roaster, so you're essentially getting two pans for the price of one. Tapered rims allow for mess-free pouring and the dishwasher safe stainless steel cleans easily and looks good as new after each wash. This roaster will become a staple for holiday meals for years to come.
Best Stainless Steel: Viking Culinary 3-Ply Stainless Steel Roasting Pan with Nonstick Rack
A layer of aluminum between two layers of stainless steel makes this roasting pan heavy duty while also ensuring even heat distribution. Inverted handles help to maximize oven space while also making the pan easy to transport. The pan can be used for a variety of cooking methods including induction, stovetop, oven, grill, and broiler, as well as being refrigerator and dishwasher safe.
Best Nontoxic: GreenPan Reserve Ceramic Nonstick Roaster with Rack
This roasting pan with gold handles one of the prettiest ones we've ever seen! It's made with a nontoxic ceramic coating that won't release toxins while cooking. It's also safe for use in up to 600 degrees, dishwasher safe, and suitable for gas and electric cooktops. While it's beautiful enough for display your prized main dish on special occasions, it's easy-to-clean surface also makes it ideal for serving your favorite casseroles any time of the year.
Best Nonstick: Calphalon Classic Hard-Anodized 16-Inch Roasting Pan with Nonstick Rack
Not only does the interior of the Calphalon roasting pan feature a nonstick coating to ensure food releases easily, but the the rack is also nonstick for easy cleanup. It's safe for use in the oven up to 450 degrees and is compatible with gas, electric, halogen, and glass cooktops.
Best Flat Rack: Farberware Bakeware Nonstick Steel Roaster with Flat Rack
This flat roasting pan is more compact than some of the larger roasting pans but can still deliver quality flavor. The 11- by 15-inch pan is ideal for everyday use and the nonstick surface ensures that cleanup is always quick and easy.
Best for Grilling: All-Clad Stainless Steel Outdoor Roaster
If you want to take your roasting outdoors to the grill, this pan will allow you to do just that. Roast vegetables and smaller items with ease using this heavy-duty piece that can withstand heat up to 700 degrees. The brushed stainless steel is made to resist corrosion, won't warp, and is safe to use with metal utensils.
Best Copper: Nordic Ware Turkey Roaster with Rack, Copper
From gas to electric to ceramic stovetops and even induction cooktops, this copper roasting pan can be used in almost any kitchen. The made in the U.S.A. pan features a sturdy aluminized steel construction and large handles for a secure grip when moving about the kitchen.
Best Small: Chicago Metallic Petite Roast Pan
If you are worried about storage space in your kitchen or will be cooking for just one or two people, this 10-inch-by-7-inch pan is the ideal size for you. It's also a great size to be used in most toaster and countertop ovens. It's safe for use in heat up to 450 degrees and can be washed in the dishwasher.
Best Ceramic: DaTerra Ceramic Coated Roasting Pan
A ceramic coating ensures heat is distributed evenly and is made with eco-friendly materials. Plus, it allows you to cook with less oils as a textured inner layer creates a better nonstick finish. Move from the stovetop to the oven with ease for a smooth cooking process all in one pan.
Best Disposable: Reynolds Kitchens Heavy Duty Aluminum Pans
If you're looking to make cleanup even easier after holiday meals, or need to add a few extra roasting pans to your kitchen for special occasions, disposable pans can help. These oven-safe and nonstick disposable roasting pans come in a pack of three and can hold up to 30 pounds.
