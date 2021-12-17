Using a Pepper Mill Really Is Worth It—Here Are 5 Best Pepper Grinders To Shop Now
Between the powdery-fine ground pepper from the grocery store and the freshly ground, slightly courser pepper you can grind yourself at home, there's no competition in taste. The flavor and texture of freshly ground peppercorns will always be superior, and for that you need a pepper mill. It can top off any dish with a peppery punch and allow each person to season according to preference. Not to mention, it looks more aesthetically pleasing on the kitchen counter or dinner table.
Not all pepper mills are ranked the same, and you can go for a classic wooden grinder, an electric one, or even a one-handed grinder that lets you multi-task with ease. The five pepper mills below are the best-in-class for versatility (being able to adjust the courseness) and reliability (made with high-quality grinding mechanisms).
Shop our recommendations for pepper mills below.
Best Wooden: Peugeot Paris U Select Pepper Mill
You can't beat this highly-reviewed pepper mill when looking for something reliable that has a classic look. Professional chefs and home cooks alike love it. It features an adjustable steel grinder that produces the desired coarseness every time. It also comes in many color options.
Best Electric: Trudeau Plus Pepper Chrome Graviti Mill
This battery-powered grinder only requires you to tilt to activate the mill for grinding, and it also has an integrated LED light that helps show exactly how much peppercorns have been grinded.
Best Value: OXO Good Grips Contoured Mess-Free Pepper Grinder
This shopper-loved pepper grinder is a great option for those who want to see if using a pepper mill fits into their daily lives. It's raked in over 5,000 reviews on Amazon. Simply rotate the tab to adjust the coarseness before using.
Best Counter Appeal: Williams Sonoma Marble Pepper Mill
For a bit of flair to display on the dinner table, choose something like this elegant marble pepper mill. As far as performance goes, it features premium carbon-steel grinding mechanisms and is topped with brushed stainless-steel caps. You also get a 10-year manufacturer warranty.
Best One-Handed: Fletchers' Mill One-Handed Stainless Steel Pepper Mill
Leave one hand free when using a push-button pepper mill, and this particular model is made from durable stainless steel and ejects the perfect amount of pepper with just the press of a thumb.
