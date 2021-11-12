The Best Immersion Blenders To Add To Your Cart Now

An immersion blender is a much more compact and handheld take on traditional blenders and offer a way to blend foods with less mess. The stick shape of the blender allows you to combine foods in a variety of containers including pots, cups, and bowls. Not only will they take up less space in your cabinet, but they also offer easy cleanup because you can blend food in the container you're using for cooking, serving, or storing.



Once you discover how easy immersion blenders are to use, you'll start reaching for it all the time. Blending soup, mixing milkshakes and smoothies, making whipped cream, and chopping salsas are just a few of the tasks you can accomplish with an immersion blender. Whether you're ready to splurge on a high-end immersion blender or would prefer a budget-friendly option, there is sure to be one on this list that will meet all the criteria on your list. We've rounded up the best immersion blenders in every category, starting at just $14.99.