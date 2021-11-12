The Best Immersion Blenders To Add To Your Cart Now
If you are shopping for an immersion blender, you've come to the right place. And if you're still in the exploratory phase and aren't totally convinced that you need an immersion blender, we'll convince you that it's worth investing in one. Immersion blenders, also called hand blenders or stick blenders, will allow you to mix and blend foods faster than you could drag a bulky blender out of the cabinet and set it up. Plus, it can yield a smoother, creamier finish in a shorter amount of time.
What is an immersion blender?
An immersion blender is a much more compact and handheld take on traditional blenders and offer a way to blend foods with less mess. The stick shape of the blender allows you to combine foods in a variety of containers including pots, cups, and bowls. Not only will they take up less space in your cabinet, but they also offer easy cleanup because you can blend food in the container you're using for cooking, serving, or storing.
Once you discover how easy immersion blenders are to use, you'll start reaching for it all the time. Blending soup, mixing milkshakes and smoothies, making whipped cream, and chopping salsas are just a few of the tasks you can accomplish with an immersion blender. Whether you're ready to splurge on a high-end immersion blender or would prefer a budget-friendly option, there is sure to be one on this list that will meet all the criteria on your list. We've rounded up the best immersion blenders in every category, starting at just $14.99.
Here are the best immersion blender you can buy now:
Best Overall Immersion Blender: Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender
Best Immersion Blender on Amazon: BELLA Immersion Hand Blender with Whisk Attachment
Best Cordless Immersion Blender: KitchenAid Cordless Hand Blender
Best Value Immersion Blender: Proctor Silex 2 Speed Hand Blender
Best Immersion Blender Set: Cuisinart Smart Stick Hand Blender
Best Spurge-Worthy Immersion Blender: Vitamix Immersion Blender
Best Overall Immersion Blender: Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender
BUY IT: $29.97; amazon.com
With over 31,000 five-star reviews, it's clear shoppers love this immersion blender from Mueller Austria. It also holds the number one spot on Amazon's best-seller list for hand blenders. It features eight variable speeds, a non-slip grip, and the detachable blender head is dishwasher safe. In addition to the blender attachment, there is also one for frothing milk and one for whisking. One customer shared, "As far as immersion blenders go, this one is great. It is solidly built, easy to clean, and with 500 watts, has plenty of power."
Amazon's Choice for Immersion Blender: BELLA Immersion Hand Blender with Whisk Attachment
BUY IT: $22.34; amazon.com
The BELLA Immersion Hand Blender with Whisk Attachment has earned Amazon's stamp of approval. Being Amazon's Choice means a product is highly rated, priced well, and is available to ship immediately. "A really good quality immersion blender. This device has power to spare when it comes to making a fantastically smooth soup. Easy to clean, good feel in the hands, and the whisk attachment is extremely handy when mixing batters, or meringues." shared one reviewer.
Best Cordless Immersion Blender: KitchenAid Cordless Hand Blender
BUY IT: $69.99; amazon.com
What's better than a handheld blender? A cordless one. A cordless model means you can move about your kitchen with ease and don't have to worry about being next to an electrical outlet to use the blender. This Kitchenaid model can blend up to 25 bowls of soup from one charge, which takes just 20 minutes. It's available in black, white, red, blue, and grey.
Best Value Immersion Blender: Proctor Silex 2 Speed Hand Blender
BUY IT: $14.99; walmart.com
Just two speed options make this inexpensive immersion blender easy to use. It also features a five-foot cord so it can reach more places in your kitchen. "This was the least expensive blender I found while comparison shopping and it works perfectly! It is easy to use and cleaning was fast and simple. I recommend this product for all blending tasks." shared one happy customer.
Best Immersion Blender Set: Cuisinart Smart Stick Hand Blender
BUY IT: $64.99; amazon.com
This immersion blender set includes everything you to get the most use out of it, including a 3-cup chopper attachment, a whisk attachment, and a 2-cup mixing and measuring cup. With all of these tools, you have everything needed to puree soup, make mayonnaise, whip meringues, and more. Plus, the Cuisinart immersion blender features a push-button control that can be used for continuous or pulse action and a lock/unlock button for safe maneuvering.
Best Spurge-Worthy Immersion Blender: Vitamix Immersion Blender
BUY IT: $149.50; amazon.com
A powerful 625-watt motor gives this Vitamix immersion blender the strength needed to easily blend even tough ingredients. The unique bell guard allows ingredients to flow through the blades easily while also preventing scratches on pots and pans. In addition to a pretty stainless-steel finish, an LED display shows the speed setting while a comfortable ergonomic handle allows you to operate the blender with just one hand. Accompanied with a five-star rating, one customer shared, "Hands down best hand blender I've ever used and I'm an executive chef."