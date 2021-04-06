The 10 Best Grill Pans for Indoor Grilling, According to Thousands of Customer Reviews
There are times when cooking outside on the grill isn't an option. But if you want to cook a perfectly seared steak or whip up a plate of charred vegetables, all you need is a good grill pan to emulate that undeniable grilled flavor.
Grill pans are designed with deep ridges that mimic a grill rack. They can be used on the stovetop, or in the oven to achieve the same results of a gas grill you'd find in the backyard. Though many grill pans are made of cast iron, as cast iron can handle high heat, grill pans come in a range of styles, from non stick to electric, and are typically suitable for all types of cooking surfaces.
Whether you're in the market for a durable cast iron grill pan, a grill pan for the stovetop, or a pan for grilling vegetables, there are many top-rated grill pans to shop from online.
- Best Rated: Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Grill Pan
- Best Nonstick: OXO Good Grips Non-Stick Black Grill Pan
- Best for Veggies: Calphalon Contemporary Hard-Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Square Grill Pan
- Best for Stovetop: Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Reversible Grill
- Best Cast Iron: Le Creuset Signature Deep Round Grill Pan
- Best Ceramic: Blue Diamond Cookware Grill Genie Ceramic Nonstick Grill Pan
- Best Budget: Gotham Steel Grill Pan
- Best Splurge: Staub Cast Iron Grill Pan
- Best for Oven: Le Creuset Signature Square Skillet Grill Pan
- Best Electric: Elite Gourmet Large Indoor Electric Round Nonstick Grill
To help you find the best grill pan, we sorted through thousands of online customer reviews from online retailers, including Amazon and Wayfair, and determined the best grill pans for indoor grilling. Shop the 10 best grill pans below.
Best Rated: Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Grill Pan
This best-selling grill pan on Amazon comes from the tried and true Lodge brand of cast iron cookware. Suitable for indoor and outdoor grilling, the Lodge grill pan is pre-seasoned and ready to use on all cooking surfaces. According to the more than 13,000 five-star reviews, this highly-rated grill pan can do it all, whether that's searing, broiling, baking, or frying, as long as it's properly maintained. One customer said, "We use it to make the tastiest burgers, chicken dishes in the oven, grilled panini and other sandwiches. It has really upped our cooking game, and there is something about food cooked in cast iron that adds to the flavor."
Best Nonstick: OXO Good Grips Non-Stick Black Grill Pan
A nonstick surface can make a huge difference when you're grilling, and this OXO grill pan offers just that. Made with scratch-resistant, hard-anodized aluminum, the 11-inch nonstick grill pan produces an even heat distribution and offers a spacious shape and size. Plus, the clean-up is a breeze thanks to the nonstick surface. A shopper on Amazon said, "This pan heats evenly, grills perfectly, goes directly into the oven and literally wipes clean. Great buy." This grill pan is oven-safe up to 390 degrees, but it's not suitable for induction stovetops.
Best for Veggies: Calphalon Contemporary Hard-Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Square Grill Pan
The large, flat surface of this square grill pan makes it easy to grill or sear a load of veggies. Made with hard-anodized aluminum, this pan heats evenly and has a nonstick surface which reduces the amount of oil or butter needed. The durable heavy-gauge construction also allows the pan to be dishwasher and oven-safe. "I am so in love with this grill pan. It grills vegetables, seafood and meat to perfection. Meals come out healthy and delicious," said one reviewer.
Best for Stovetop: Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Reversible Grill Pan
Convenience is a driving feature of this reversible stovetop grill pan. The Lodge cast iron grill pan fits seamlessly over two stovetop burners and evenly distributes high heat. The addition of handles makes it easy to lift, flip, or hang when it's not in use. Perhaps best of all, this grill pan is reversible and features a smooth griddle on the other side—perfect for cooking breakfast foods like bacon and eggs.
Best Cast Iron: Le Creuset Signature Deep Round Grill Pan
Le Creuset's signature enameled cast iron grill pan is more than just aesthetically pleasing, it also produces perfectly cooked foods, according to customer reviews. One customer said, "Our burgers and hot dogs come out great every time with perfect grill marks!" Designed to be low maintenance, Le Creuset's cast iron grill pan is finished with black satin enamel, which makes it ideal for those who are new to cooking with cast iron. This grill pan is oven-safe and suitable for all cooking surfaces.
Best Ceramic: Blue Diamond Cookware Grill Genie Ceramic Nonstick Grill Pan
If you're looking for a grill pan with a durable surface that's made to last, then this diamond-infused ceramic grill pan should be at the top of your list. The construction is reinforced with diamonds allowing the ceramic to retain and distribute heat quickly and evenly. The hard surface is also nonstick and scratch-resistant, which helps extend the life of the grill pan. This ceramic grill pan conveniently comes with a lid that helps cook food faster and keeps splatter contained.
Best Budget: Gotham Steel Grill Pan
This budget-friendly grill pan is lightweight, nonstick, and easy to clean. Made with solid aluminum, the wide, flat surface cooks evenly and customers say it's the perfect size for burgers, bacon, and seafood. One shopper even said the "square shape is much more spatula friendly." This grill pan is a great entry-level pan that offers reliable indoor grilling capabilities at a fraction of the price.
Best Splurge: Staub Cast Iron Grill Pan
When it comes to investing in high-quality cookware, this Staub cast iron grill pan is a worthy splurge. Not only does it elevate indoor grilling, but this pan is part of a set that comes equipped with a press lid. The press is perfect for making crispy paninis and grilled cheese sandwiches. One shopper said the matte interior of this grill pan produces "superior browning and a great sear." They also described the press as "hefty" and said it provides "great pressure and grill marks from both sides."
Best for Oven: Le Creuset Signature Square Skillet Grill Pan
Whether you're planning to broil or bake, you're going to need a grill pan that can handle high heat and safely be popped into the oven. Le Creuset's square skillet grill pan is oven-safe and suitable for temperatures up to 500 degrees. According to customers, the enameled cast iron skillet retains heat well and clean-up is a breeze. One customer said that this grill pan is "easily the most used item in our kitchen."
Best Electric: Elite Gourmet Large Indoor Electric Grill
Indoor grilling is easier than ever with an electric grill pan. This grill heats up quickly and maintains a consistent temperature throughout the grilling process. Plus, the 14-inch electric grill pan is spacious enough to cook both meat and veggies at once, making it perfect for family-style meals. A shopper described this electric grill pan as "an absolutely remarkable grill" citing its size and "even and effective cooking."