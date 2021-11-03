Amazon Is Slashing Prices on Lodge, Staub, and Le Creuset Cast Iron Cookware Before Black Friday
Just ask any Southern home chef and they'll tell ya: Cast iron cookware is a must. That's because the popular non-stick pick is versatile, durable, and cooks meals to perfection. If you're the last in your friend group to get a cast iron pan or pot, now's the time to buy. Right this second, you can save hundreds off best-selling cast iron skillets, griddles, Dutch ovens and more weeks before Black Friday. Yes, you read that right!
Whether you're cooking steak, grilling vegetables, or making stew, cast iron cookware can handle it all. And thankfully, you can get all the essentials on a deep discount early, before kicking off Black Friday on November 26–aka the official start of holiday shopping season. In our list below, you'll find cast iron cookware up to 50 percent off on Lodge cast iron skillets, Victoria griddles, Staub cocottes, and more. But these deals won't last too long, so stock up as soon as possible.
If you're looking for a cast iron skillet that'll heat all your food evenly and last a lifetime, you're in luck. You can save up to 40 percent off on high-quality skillets, like this 12-inch Calphalon pre-seasoned pan. The seasoning prevents food from sticking to the surface, and you'll love how evenly it cooks chicken and steak. And because of its great heat-retention, you can even use it to bake cornbread and lasagna, too. However, if one pan isn't enough, go for this three-piece set from Utopia Kitchen that comes with a 6-inch, an 8-inch, and a 10-inch skillet. Each one is pre-seasoned with a soy-based oil, has a large handle and a pour spout to serve gravy right from the pan.
Best Early Black Friday Cast Iron Skillet Deals
- Calphalon Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron 12-Inch Skillet, $29.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Lodge 12-Inch Cast Iron Skillet, $17.90 (orig. $26.68)
- Jim Beam 10-Inch Cast Iron Skillet, $22.49 (orig. $36.99)
- Victoria 12-Inch Cast Iron Skillet, $19.99 (orig. $24.99)
- Utopia Kitchen Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Set, $34.99 (orig. $40.99)
Love to grill but don't want to head outside to do it? A cast iron grill pan like this one from Lodge is perfect, and it's 50 percent off. Crafted with a reversible grill and griddle design, this Lodge pick can sear chicken, catfish, and ribs on the ribbed side and cook up bacon, pancakes, eggs—all the breakfast delights. If you're cooking for one, opt for the Victoria grill pan that's non-stick thanks to its flaxseed oil seasoning, and can be used on the stovetop or on the campfire for just $17.
Best Early Black Friday Cast Iron Grill Pan and Griddle Deals
- Lodge 10.5-Inch Cast Iron Griddle Pan, $17.90 (orig. $31.66)
- Victoria Cast Iron Square Grill Pan, $16.97 (orig. $19.99)
- Victoria Rectangular Cast Iron Reversible Griddle Grill, $26.72 (orig. $39.99)
- Lodge Double Play Reversible Grill and Griddle, $29.90 (orig. $59.80)
- NutriChef Reversible Double Burner Cast Iron Grill Plate, $37.99 (orig. $46.99)
Probably the most sought-after piece of cookware this season is the Dutch oven. Hint: Your mom would love one, too! This simple one from Lodge is 39 percent off and will make everything from soups to casseroles. It's even large enough to cook a whole chicken. But for those who want something a little more eye-catching, look no further than this Staub round cast iron cocotte that can cook on the stove or in the oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. The enamel finish is absolutely stunning as well. We wouldn't judge if you kept this on the countertop!
Best Early Black Friday Cast Iron Dutch Oven and Cocotte Deals
- Lodge 5-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $44.90 (orig. $73.06)
- Overmont All-Round Camp Dutch Oven, $39.98 (orig. $59.99)
- Lodge 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $79.90 (orig. $115)
- Staub 5.5-Quart Round Cast Iron Cocotte, $359.99 (orig. $464)
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Sauteuse Oven, $179.95 (orig. $300)