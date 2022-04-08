Barbecue Lovers Say These Best-Selling Meat Shredders Are 'So Much Easier' Than Using a Fork and Knife
Grilling season is upon us, which means neighborhood parties and family dinners—featuring fall-off-the-bone ribs, juicy burgers, and caramelized produce—are on the calendar. As you prepare for these outdoor get-togethers, it's important to make sure you have grill master-worthy tools to make the jobs easier. Basting brushes, grill presses, stainless steel grill tongs, and meat thermometers are all necessary for grilling, but we'd like to make the case for one additional gadget: shredder claws.
Barbecue shredder claws are shaped like well, claws, and are used to lift, shred, and serve meat like pork, chicken, beef, and more. If you like the sound of that, may we suggest an Amazon best-seller with thousands of rave reviews for only $13? The product: Bear Paws Original Shredder Claws.
These claws are made from BPA-free nylon plastic that's heat-resistant up to 475 degrees Fahrenheit, so you don't have to worry about them melting as they handle a brisket. Not only does the versatile tool shred meat more efficiently than a fork and knife thanks to its super sharp blades, but it can also be used to lift heavy entrees like ribs and even a whole turkey. The eye-catching tool comes in four colors, and you can easily use them as serveware for salads, sides, and pastas, too—taking you so much farther than just the grill. And when you're done, you can just throw them in the top rack of your dishwasher for easy cleaning.
BUY IT: $12.99; amazon.com
More than 20,000 barbecue lovers gave the shredder claws a five-star rating because of their efficiency and grippability. One customer said that "lifting, turning, and shredding barbecue pork butts, turkeys, loins, and whatever has never been easier for me with these." Another shopper added, "It is so much easier than wrestling to slice things with a large fork and a knife."
Head to Amazon to shop the customer-loved, time-saving barbecue shredder claws for just $13 before the summer grilling season begins.