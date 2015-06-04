31 Quick and Easy Asparagus Recipes
There are plenty of reasons to love asparagus. These elegant veggies are a favorite of weeknight tables and holiday spreads alike. Their versatility when it comes to taking on the flavor of a dish is unmatched, making them a veggie that is easy to throw into almost any recipe. Whether you need a quick 10-minute asparagus side dish to accompany a weeknight dinner or you’re in search of a beautiful quiche for your Easter spread, these asparagus recipes will go above and beyond. Showcase fresh asparagus with healthy and simple recipes like salads, appetizers, pasta dishes, and even kebabs. Don’t feel like standing over the stove or turning on the oven? Try grilling the asparagus in these recipes to add some extra char and lots of flavor. Use our quick and easy asparagus recipes for new family favorites to add to your table this spring and summer. These healthy asparagus recipes are the easiest way to add some green to your plate.
Shaved Carrot, Asparagus, and Apple Salad
Recipe: Shaved Carrot, Asparagus, and Apple Salad
This colorful spring salad is an easy no-cook option that’s presentable enough for a holiday spread.
Oven-Roasted Asparagus
Recipe: Oven-Roasted Asparagus
Top oven-roasted asparagus with slivers of toasted almonds for a quick and easy side dish.
Spring Shrimp-and-Orzo Salad with Lemon Dressing
Recipe: Spring Shrimp-and-Orzo Salad with Lemon Dressing
This simple salad is delicious chilled or at room temperature for an easy lunch or dinner recipe.
Asparagus-and-Goat Cheese Quiche
Recipe: Asparagus-and-Goat Cheese Quiche
Prep this pretty quiche up to two days in advance before your weekend brunch crowd arrives.
Grilled Asparagus with Bacon and Mushrooms
Recipe: Grilled Asparagus with Bacon and Mushrooms
This 20-minute side dish will pair well with any main. Savory mushrooms and salty bacon complement fresh asparagus beautifully.
Lemon-Herb Chicken Kebabs
Recipe: Lemon-Herb Chicken Kebabs
This fresh recipe is a beautiful way to celebrate the start of grilling season.
Deviled Egg Salad and Asparagus Tartines
Recipe: Deviled Egg Salad and Asparagus Tartines
This fresh take on finger sandwiches will wow at any spring luncheon or shower.
Chicken Fricassee with Spring Vegetables
Recipe: Chicken Fricassee with Spring Vegetables
We love any dinner that can easily come together in one skillet, and this one showcases spring’s fresh bounty.
Company Quiche
Recipe: Company Quiche
A gorgeous braided crust will impress guests, but the rich filling makes this quiche most memorable.
Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus
Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus
These bacon-wrapped bundles make serving a crowd easy, and they look so pretty on a platter.
Warm Asparagus, Radish, and New Potato Salad with Herb Dressing
Recipe: Warm Asparagus, Radish, and New Potato Salad with Herb Dressing
Try this springy twist on potato salad for your next family gathering. The tangy dressing is to die for, and it can be made up to a week in advance.
Tarragon Asparagus with Eggs
Recipe: Tarragon Asparagus with Eggs
This 15-minute side dish looks and tastes like you spent a lot more time on it.
Asparagus and Goat Cheese Mini Quiches
Recipe: Asparagus-and-Goat Cheese Mini Quiches
With mini quiches, you don’t have to worry if every guest received the same size slice of the pie. Plus, don’t they look so cute?
Ham and Noodle Casserole
Recipe: Ham and Noodle Casserole
This is the ideal make-ahead casserole to have in your freezer for crazy weeknights.
Bacon-Hash Brown Quiche
Recipe: Bacon-Hash Brown Quiche
This fluffy quiche, which is enclosed in a crust made of shredded potatoes and bacon, is a brunch dream come true.
Asparagus with Cheese Sauce and Herb Breadcrumbs
Recipe: Asparagus with Cheese Sauce and Herb Breadcrumbs
Simmer heavy cream and add in Parmeson cheese to make this cheese sauce to drizzle over asparagus.
Easy Grilled Asparagus
Recipe: Easy Grilled Asparagus
Medium-sized or jumbo asparagus will hold up best on the grill.
Sesame-Soy Asparagus
Recipe: Sesame-Soy Asparagus
Soy sauce and mirin are all you’ll need for this subtle-sweet sauce. Top this dish with sesame seeds once finished.
Pork Chops with Spring Onions, Farro, and Asparagus
Recipe: Pork Chops with Spring Onions, Farro, and Asparagus
Introduce farro to make this meal a little more healthy.
Slow-Cooker Lemon-Asparagus Risotto
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Lemon-Asparagus Risotto
While risotto may be notoriously time-consuming, this one just requires 10 minutes of active time and the slow-cooker takes care of the rest.
Spring Mix Salad with Herbed Goat Cheese
Recipe: Spring Mix Salad with Herbed Goat Cheese
Thinly shave asparagus before adding to this wonderful spring time salad.
Honey-Soy Glazed Salmon with Veggies and Oranges
Recipe: Honey-Soy Glazed Salmon with Veggies and Oranges
Sweet honey-soy glaze gets a splash of citrus from the oranges. The best part is that this meal only takes 25 minutes.
Fettuccine Alfredo with Asparagus
Recipe: Fettuccine Alfredo with Asparagus
Fettuccine Alfredo probably isn’t the first dish you think of for a springtime supper or healthy eating. But this version, made with fresh, seasonal asparagus, is much lighter than the classic and just as delicious. With a bit of lemon to give it a citrus kick, it’s perfect for the warmer weather.
Fettuccine-and-Asparagus al Burro
Recipe: Fettuccine-and-Asparagus al Burro
Al burro means "buttered." This simple sauce is a more authentic version of today's popular Alfredo, which calls for whipping cream. Buy a high-quality cheese—it makes a difference.
Beef-and-Asparagus Bundles
Recipe: Beef-and-Asparagus Bundles
Show your guests how to tie Beef-and-Asparagus Bundles with a fresh chive.
Snapper Baked in Parchment with Spring Vegetables
Recipe: Snapper Baked in Parchment with Spring Vegetables
What makes parchment recipes the best? No cleanup!
Pasta Shells with Spring Vegetables
Recipe: Pasta Shells with Spring Vegetables
Creamy ricotta cheese and fresh mint make for a bright, satisfying pasta dish.
Baked Chicken Roulade
Recipe: Baked Chicken Roulade
Switch up your weekly chicken breast routine with a fancy stuffed version.
Chicken Risotto with Spring Vegetables
Recipe: Chicken Risotto with Spring Vegetables
Creamy risotto makes a comforting dinner but green veggies keep it light.
Spring Vegetable Frittata
Recipe: Spring Vegetable Frittata
You can serve this pretty frittata family-style and let guests slice their own pieces.
Steamed Salmon and Asparagus in Parchment
Recipe: Steamed Salmon and Asparagus in Parchment
Lemon and butter give this salmon fresh and full flavor.