31 Quick and Easy Asparagus Recipes

By Southern Living Editors
Updated March 01, 2021
Credit: Jennifer Causey

There are plenty of reasons to love asparagus. These elegant veggies are a favorite of weeknight tables and holiday spreads alike. Their versatility when it comes to taking on the flavor of a dish is unmatched, making them a veggie that is easy to throw into almost any recipe. Whether you need a quick 10-minute asparagus side dish to accompany a weeknight dinner or you’re in search of a beautiful quiche for your Easter spread, these asparagus recipes will go above and beyond. Showcase fresh asparagus with healthy and simple recipes like salads, appetizers, pasta dishes, and even kebabs. Don’t feel like standing over the stove or turning on the oven? Try grilling the asparagus in these recipes to add some extra char and lots of flavor. Use our quick and easy asparagus recipes for new family favorites to add to your table this spring and summer. These healthy asparagus recipes are the easiest way to add some green to your plate.

Shaved Carrot, Asparagus, and Apple Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleo; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke, Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Shaved Carrot, Asparagus, and Apple Salad

This colorful spring salad is an easy no-cook option that’s presentable enough for a holiday spread.

Oven-Roasted Asparagus

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Oven-Roasted Asparagus

Top oven-roasted asparagus with slivers of toasted almonds for a quick and easy side dish.

Spring Shrimp-and-Orzo Salad with Lemon Dressing

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Spring Shrimp-and-Orzo Salad with Lemon Dressing

This simple salad is delicious chilled or at room temperature for an easy lunch or dinner recipe.

Asparagus-and-Goat Cheese Quiche

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Asparagus-and-Goat Cheese Quiche

Prep this pretty quiche up to two days in advance before your weekend brunch crowd arrives.

Grilled Asparagus with Bacon and Mushrooms

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Grilled Asparagus with Bacon and Mushrooms

This 20-minute side dish will pair well with any main. Savory mushrooms and salty bacon complement fresh asparagus beautifully.

Lemon-Herb Chicken Kebabs

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Lemon-Herb Chicken Kebabs

This fresh recipe is a beautiful way to celebrate the start of grilling season.

Deviled Egg Salad and Asparagus Tartines

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Deviled Egg Salad and Asparagus Tartines

This fresh take on finger sandwiches will wow at any spring luncheon or shower.

Chicken Fricassee with Spring Vegetables

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Chicken Fricassee with Spring Vegetables

We love any dinner that can easily come together in one skillet, and this one showcases spring’s fresh bounty.

Company Quiche

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Company Quiche

A gorgeous braided crust will impress guests, but the rich filling makes this quiche most memorable.

Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus

These bacon-wrapped bundles make serving a crowd easy, and they look so pretty on a platter.

Warm Asparagus, Radish, and New Potato Salad with Herb Dressing

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Warm Asparagus, Radish, and New Potato Salad with Herb Dressing

Try this springy twist on potato salad for your next family gathering. The tangy dressing is to die for, and it can be made up to a week in advance.

Tarragon Asparagus with Eggs

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Tarragon Asparagus with Eggs

This 15-minute side dish looks and tastes like you spent a lot more time on it.

Asparagus and Goat Cheese Mini Quiches

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Asparagus-and-Goat Cheese Mini Quiches

With mini quiches, you don’t have to worry if every guest received the same size slice of the pie. Plus, don’t they look so cute?

Ham and Noodle Casserole

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Ham and Noodle Casserole

This is the ideal make-ahead casserole to have in your freezer for crazy weeknights.

Bacon-Hash Brown Quiche

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Bacon-Hash Brown Quiche

This fluffy quiche, which is enclosed in a crust made of shredded potatoes and bacon, is a brunch dream come true.

Asparagus with Cheese Sauce and Herb Breadcrumbs

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Asparagus with Cheese Sauce and Herb Breadcrumbs

Simmer heavy cream and add in Parmeson cheese to make this cheese sauce to drizzle over asparagus.

Easy Grilled Asparagus

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Easy Grilled Asparagus

Medium-sized or jumbo asparagus will hold up best on the grill.

Sesame-Soy Asparagus

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Sesame-Soy Asparagus

Soy sauce and mirin are all you’ll need for this subtle-sweet sauce. Top this dish with sesame seeds once finished.

Pork Chops with Spring Onions, Farro, and Asparagus

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Pork Chops with Spring Onions, Farro, and Asparagus

Introduce farro to make this meal a little more healthy. 

Slow-Cooker Lemon-Asparagus Risotto

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Lemon-Asparagus Risotto

While risotto may be notoriously time-consuming, this one just requires 10 minutes of active time and the slow-cooker takes care of the rest.

Spring Mix Salad with Herbed Goat Cheese

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Spring Mix Salad with Herbed Goat Cheese

Thinly shave asparagus before adding to this wonderful spring time salad.

Honey-Soy Glazed Salmon with Veggies and Oranges

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Honey-Soy Glazed Salmon with Veggies and Oranges

Sweet honey-soy glaze gets a splash of citrus from the oranges. The best part is that this meal only takes 25 minutes.

Fettuccine Alfredo with Asparagus

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Fettuccine Alfredo with Asparagus

Fettuccine Alfredo probably isn’t the first dish you think of for a springtime supper or healthy eating. But this version, made with fresh, seasonal asparagus, is much lighter than the classic and just as delicious. With a bit of lemon to give it a citrus kick, it’s perfect for the warmer weather.

Fettuccine-and-Asparagus al Burro

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Fettuccine-and-Asparagus al Burro

Al burro means "buttered." This simple sauce is a more authentic version of today's popular Alfredo, which calls for whipping cream. Buy a high-quality cheese—it makes a difference.

Beef-and-Asparagus Bundles

Credit: Ralph Lee Anderson

Recipe: Beef-and-Asparagus Bundles

Show your guests how to tie Beef-and-Asparagus Bundles with a fresh chive.

Snapper Baked in Parchment with Spring Vegetables

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Recipe: Snapper Baked in Parchment with Spring Vegetables

What makes parchment recipes the best? No cleanup!

Pasta Shells with Spring Vegetables

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Pasta Shells with Spring Vegetables

Creamy ricotta cheese and fresh mint make for a bright, satisfying pasta dish.

Baked Chicken Roulade

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Baked Chicken Roulade

Switch up your weekly chicken breast routine with a fancy stuffed version.

Chicken Risotto with Spring Vegetables

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Chicken Risotto with Spring Vegetables

Creamy risotto makes a comforting dinner but green veggies keep it light.

Spring Vegetable Frittata

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Spring Vegetable Frittata

You can serve this pretty frittata family-style and let guests slice their own pieces.

Steamed Salmon and Asparagus in Parchment

Credit: via Real Simple

Recipe: Steamed Salmon and Asparagus in Parchment

Lemon and butter give this salmon fresh and full flavor.

