These Lodge Cast Iron Deals Will Sell Out Fast During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale

From Halloween to Christmas (and every football game in between), the next few months are chock full of comfort food, baked treats, and seasonal beverages that bring loved ones together. With so many great meals on the horizon, it's high time you check on your pots, pans, and baking supplies. If you have a few items that are a little worse for wear, take advantage of all of the Lodge cast iron pieces that are currently discounted during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

Amazon is already known for its annual Prime Day discount celebration, and this year the retailer decided to launch the Prime Early Access Sale to coincide with the holidays. Not only is this sale a great time to start picking up gifts, but October 11 and 12 are also ideal for stocking up on much-needed cooking essentials that you'll use non-stop throughout the fall and winter. And we spotted 12 Lodge finds that are too good to miss.

Best Prime Early Access Sale Lodge Deals

In case you're new to the Lodge phenomenon, the company makes all of its products out of cast iron right from Tennessee. Every item is pre-seasoned with 100 percent natural vegetable oil, and the idea is you can use each cooking and baking workhouse for a variety of things including sautéing, searing, baking, and grilling, according to the brand. Plus, Lodge highlights that almost every piece can go inside your oven, on top of your stove, or even over a campfire—just make sure to have potholders on hand.

If you're wondering where to start with your Lodge collection, the on-sale $30 12-inch skillet is a great place to begin—and it even includes a handle holder. The 5-quart double Dutch oven is also not a product to miss: It's perfect for everything from roasts to stews, and it's only $50 while the sale is live.

"Excellent! Perfectly pre-seasoned and a delight to cook in," shared one five-star reviewer about the Dutch oven. "This is perfect for baking bread," wrote another shopper who also appreciates using the Dutch oven's lid as a skillet.

If baking is more your speed, check out the Lodge loaf pan where you can bake your grandma's favorite bread recipe for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Plus, Lodge even has a cast iron pie pan that promises to cook every recipe evenly—and it's on sale for only $20.

"This pan was such a surprise! I've made incredible pies, quiches, frittatas, and biscuits," said a reviewer about the pie pan. Ultimately, they concluded: "Gotta have it!"

Make sure to shop Lodge quickly before the word gets out about this hidden section of on-sale cast iron pots, pans, and baking essentials. To help you decide which pieces to scoop up, we're sharing the details about our top 12 Lodge finds below while many are priced from just $20.