Food and Recipes Kitchen Assistant These Lodge Cast Iron Deals Will Sell Out Fast During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale Shop skillets, grills, baking pans, and more, starting at $20. By Carly Totten Published on October 11, 2022 Photo: Courtesy of Amazon From Halloween to Christmas (and every football game in between), the next few months are chock full of comfort food, baked treats, and seasonal beverages that bring loved ones together. With so many great meals on the horizon, it's high time you check on your pots, pans, and baking supplies. If you have a few items that are a little worse for wear, take advantage of all of the Lodge cast iron pieces that are currently discounted during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. Amazon is already known for its annual Prime Day discount celebration, and this year the retailer decided to launch the Prime Early Access Sale to coincide with the holidays. Not only is this sale a great time to start picking up gifts, but October 11 and 12 are also ideal for stocking up on much-needed cooking essentials that you'll use non-stop throughout the fall and winter. And we spotted 12 Lodge finds that are too good to miss. Best Prime Early Access Sale Lodge Deals Lodge 8-Inch Cast Iron Skillet with Red Mini Silicone Hot Handle Holder, $19.90 (orig. $29.85) Lodge 8.5-by-4.5-Inch Seasoned Cast Iron Loaf Pan, $19.90 (orig. $29.85) Lodge 9-Inch Seasoned Cast Iron Pie Pan, $19.90 (orig. $29.85) Lodge 10.25-Inch Dual Handle Skillet, $19.90 (orig. $29.85) Lodge 10.5-Inch Cast Iron Grill Pan, $19.90 (orig. $29.85) Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Grill Press, $19.90 (orig. $29.85) Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Care Kit Five-Piece Set, $19.90 (orig. $29.85) Lodge 10.25-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $20.99 (orig. $29.85) Lodge 12-Inch Cast Iron Skillet with Red Silicone Hot Handle Holder, $29.90 (orig. $44.85) Lodge 16.75-Inch Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Reversible Grill and Griddle, $34.90 (orig. $52.35) Lodge 5-Quart Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Double Dutch Oven, $49.90 (orig. $76) Lodge 14-Inch Pro-Logic Wok, $49.96 (orig. $74.85) In case you're new to the Lodge phenomenon, the company makes all of its products out of cast iron right from Tennessee. Every item is pre-seasoned with 100 percent natural vegetable oil, and the idea is you can use each cooking and baking workhouse for a variety of things including sautéing, searing, baking, and grilling, according to the brand. Plus, Lodge highlights that almost every piece can go inside your oven, on top of your stove, or even over a campfire—just make sure to have potholders on hand. If you're wondering where to start with your Lodge collection, the on-sale $30 12-inch skillet is a great place to begin—and it even includes a handle holder. The 5-quart double Dutch oven is also not a product to miss: It's perfect for everything from roasts to stews, and it's only $50 while the sale is live. "Excellent! Perfectly pre-seasoned and a delight to cook in," shared one five-star reviewer about the Dutch oven. "This is perfect for baking bread," wrote another shopper who also appreciates using the Dutch oven's lid as a skillet. If baking is more your speed, check out the Lodge loaf pan where you can bake your grandma's favorite bread recipe for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Plus, Lodge even has a cast iron pie pan that promises to cook every recipe evenly—and it's on sale for only $20. "This pan was such a surprise! I've made incredible pies, quiches, frittatas, and biscuits," said a reviewer about the pie pan. Ultimately, they concluded: "Gotta have it!" Make sure to shop Lodge quickly before the word gets out about this hidden section of on-sale cast iron pots, pans, and baking essentials. To help you decide which pieces to scoop up, we're sharing the details about our top 12 Lodge finds below while many are priced from just $20. Lodge 8-Inch Cast Iron Skillet With Red Mini Silicone Hot Handle Holder Courtesy of Amazon BUY IT: $19.90 (orig. $29.85) Lodge cast iron skillets are designed for you to pass down for generations, so the $20 price for this 8-inch skillet is a true bargain. Like other sizes, you can sear, sauté, and grill inside the pan—and this version comes with an included hot handle holder to protect your hands from the pan's high temperature while you're cooking. Lodge 8.5-by-4.5-Inch Seasoned Cast Iron Loaf Pan Courtesy of Amazon BUY IT: $19.90 (orig. $29.85) Rumor has it that your family's favorite heirloom bread recipes will taste even better in a Lodge cast iron loaf pan. This one is just large enough to create an even bake for sweet and savory loaves. Keep in mind that many Lodge products have multiple uses, but this one is not meant for stovetops. Lodge 9-Inch Seasoned Cast Iron Pie Pan Courtesy of Amazon BUY IT: $19.90 (orig. $29.85) From pumpkin to apple (and every flavor in between), pie season has officially arrived. The Lodge cast iron pie pan has "unparalleled heat retention," according to the brand. Shoppers agree with one shopper calling it their "favorite pie pan" because pies "bake perfectly" and "slide right out" for easy serving. Lodge 10.25-Inch Dual Handle Skillet Courtesy of Amazon BUY IT: $19.90 (orig. $29.85) The Lodge dual-handle skillet has all of the same features as the single-handle pan. But the two-handle feature makes it easier to carry because you're able to use both hands to distribute the weight. Plan to cook or bake in this skillet, and then clean it with soap and water as needed. Lodge 10.5-Inch Cast Iron Grill Pan Courtesy of Amazon BUY IT: $19.90 (orig. $32.85) Dishes like steak, chicken, and fish can taste even better when they're made on a grill, and this Lodge grill pan allows you to create that taste while also helping any grease to drain away from your food. Keep this pan in mind if you're planning to roast vegetables on your grill, too. It's an easy way to keep everything contained. Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Grill Press Courtesy of Amazon BUY IT: $19.90 (orig. $29.85) The top functions for the grill press include preventing bacon from curling and releasing grease from hamburgers while you're cooking in a skillet. Plus, Lodge notes: "When preheated, the press also speeds up cooking time significantly." Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Care Kit Five-Piece Set Courtesy of Amazon BUY IT: $19.90 (orig. $29.85) Lodge cast iron pans require special treatment in order to keep them in their best shape, and the brand has a five-piece set to help you to care for your items. The set includes a 6-ounce can of seasoning spray, a pan scraper, a silicone handle holder (a slimmer version of a potholder that slips onto the long handle of a skillet), a scrub brush, and a booklet that describes how to best take care of Lodge cast iron. The kit has 7,300 five-star ratings with many shoppers declaring that it's "worth the money." Lodge 10.25-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet Courtesy of Amazon BUY IT: $20.99 (orig. $29.85) If you're only planning to purchase one item from Lodge, make it the 10.25-inch skillet. The sizing of this cast iron pan is ideal for cooking, frying, and baking, and we're particularly intrigued by the fact that you can bake biscuits and holiday desserts inside. Lodge 12-Inch Cast Iron Skillet With Red Silicone Hot Handle Holder Courtesy of Amazon BUY IT: $29.90 (orig. $44.85) Similar to other cast iron skillets, this 12-inch version is ready for cooking, baking, and more. The size falls in between some of the brand's smaller and larger versions, so you'll have slightly more room to create your recipes. However, the difference between this skillet and others is it comes with a hot handle holder, so you won't have to purchase one separately to keep your hands safe. Lodge 16.75-Inch Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Reversible Grill And Griddle Courtesy of Amazon BUY IT: $34.90 (orig. $52.35) We love kitchen gadgets that serve multiple purposes, and the Lodge cast iron grill flips over to turn into a griddle. Consider using the grill to create the sear you love on hamburgers. Then flip it over to the griddle whenever you have a craving for gooey pressed sandwiches like grilled cheese. Remember, you can use this reversible item on your outdoor grill, too. Lodge 5-Quart Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Double Dutch Oven Courtesy of Amazon BUY IT: $49.90 (orig. $76) With 25,300 five-star ratings, the 5-quart double Dutch oven is one of Lodge's most-loved products. You can cook roasts, soups, and stews inside, according to the brand, and you can even bake a loaf of bread. What's neat about the Dutch oven is the lid actually converts into a 10.25-inch skillet, so it's like you're receiving a two-in-one cooking tool for the same price. Lodge 14-Inch Pro-Logic Wok Courtesy of Amazon BUY IT: $49.96 (orig. $74.85) Recipes often taste better when you have the proper tools on-hand, so add a wok to your collection, especially if you enjoy creating traditional ethnic cuisine. The highlight of this wok is it has a flat bottom and two handles for easy transport from your stovetop. Plus, the flat bottom also helps to heat ingredients evenly. Plan to use this pan on a stove or get creative over a campfire.