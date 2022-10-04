Food and Recipes Kitchen Assistant This Best-Selling Lodge Dutch Oven Makes 'The Best' Cornbread, Chili, And Pot Roast—And It's On Sale For $50 Shop the Prime Early Access deal now. By Lily Gray Lily Gray Lily Gray is an Associate eCommerce Home Editor for Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living since 2020, covering the best products in the home and lifestyle spaces. As a shopping expert, Lily has spent the last few years testing products and researching trends in home decor, furniture, cleaning, organizing, kitchenware, home improvement, and gardening. Previously, she was a Home and Shopping writer for the Dotdash Meredith news and deals eCommerce team, and contributed to PEOPLE, Real Simple, Food & Wine, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Shape, and All Recipes. Lily attended Iowa State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism and Mass Communications and Political Science. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on October 4, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Fall is the season of comfort food: Think soups, stews, roasts, casseroles, pies, donuts, and everything pumpkin spice. So if you're working through your grandma's recipe box this fall, using a Dutch oven is non-negotiable. A Dutch oven is a versatile kitchen workhorse that can go from stovetop to oven to table and can make just about any dish. And our favorite cast iron option is currently on sale at Amazon ahead of the retailer's Prime Early Access Sale (which runs from Tuesday, October 11 through Wednesday, October 12). The Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Double Dutch Oven is 34 percent off at Amazon right now—making the $50 pot a much more affordable option compared to other cookware brands priced at hundreds of dollars apiece. Not only does the iconic Tennessee-made Dutch oven feature durable cast iron that'll last a lifetime, but it also has a domed lid that doubles as a skillet. The cast iron is pre-seasoned which provides a natural nonstick coating and excellent heat retention. You can sear, sauté, roast, braise, bake, and fry meats and vegetables, and you can even use it to bake bread and brownies, too. Courtesy of Amazon BUY IT: $49.90 (orig. $76); amazon.com The thick-walled, 5-quart pot heats quickly and evenly, while the lid traps moisture to create tender meats. If you don't need the lid to simmer sauces or roast meats, simply flip it over and use it as a skillet to fry eggs and sear steaks. Both pieces work on all stovetops, including induction stoves, and you can even use it over a campfire. Like most cast iron, the Dutch oven only gets better with age. Because it's pre-seasoned with vegetable oil, the pot is made ready to use upon opening. And taking care of it is easy, too: Simply wash the pot with water and mild dish soap (optional), dry it with a towel, lightly brush it with vegetable oil, and store in a dry place. Amazon Just Announced Its First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale—Here Are The Best Deals You Can Already Shop With a near-perfect rating from more than 29,000 shoppers, the best-selling Dutch oven is a clear favorite among Amazon shoppers. One shopper titled their review, "One of my FAVORITE items in my entire kitchen!" They went on to write, "It's worth giving as a gift to anyone who truly loves to cook… I've simply stopped using most of my other pots and pans." They also added that it makes "the best" cornbread, chilis, and pot roasts. Since the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is just days away and major discounts are already trickling in, there's never been a better time to upgrade your cookware. In fact, several other Lodge pieces are already on sale ahead of the deals event, including the pre-seasoned skillet, the seasoning care kit, and the pre-seasoned five-piece cast iron cookware set that's up to 41 percent off. And you don't even have to be a Prime member to shop these deals—so be sure to head to Amazon to grab the Double Dutch Oven and other Lodge cookware while the discounts last. More Prime Early Access Sale Deals Amazon Just Announced Its First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale—Here Are The Best Deals You Can Already Shop These Kitchen Deals Are Already Live Ahead of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit