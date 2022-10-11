Food and Recipes Kitchen Assistant The Best Kitchen Deals You'll Find During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale Save on kitchen essentials from Nordic Ware, All-Clad, Lodge, KitchenAid, Ninja, and more. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. In her previous role as the editorial assistant for the Glitter Guide, she guided readers through a variety of fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle product discovery journeys. Wendy has also written for multiple publications, including Insider, Fast Company, Brit + Co., and more. So many items—from small appliances to ingenious gadgets—have had their prices slashed today for the 48-hour sale event. It's also a great time to stock up on everything you'll need to make meals for the holidays and beyond a breeze, no matter if you're a seasoned cook or a newbie. Whether you're searching for early holiday sales or are looking to restock your kitchen essentials, we sifted through thousands of Amazon kitchen deals and picked out the best ones. We found impressive discounts on a range of products, from Nordic Ware and Lodge cookware to Ninja and KitchenAid appliances. With many deals available only to Prime members, it might be worth signing up for a free 30-day trial. You'll not only gain access to exclusive sales, but also two-day shipping, Prime Video, and more.We scoured through Amazon's Prime Early Access deals page and rounded up the top bargains to add to your cart immediately. Best Bakeware Deals Courtesy of Amazon The busy holiday baking season is right around the corner, so you'll want to prepare your kitchen well in advance. Amazon has some great baking sets to fit every need for a discounted price. If you need to overhaul your bakeware, you can't go wrong with the Rachael Ray 10-piece Nonstick Bakeware Set, which is currently an impressive 54 percent off. Bakers can also save on practical cookware like the USA Pan Three-Piece Bakeware Set and Nordic Ware Scandinavian Silver Dollar Pancake Pan, which will surely come in handy when it comes time to entertain for the holidays. USA Pan Three-Piece Bakeware Set, $49.95 with coupon (orig. $82.53) CopperKitchen Five-Piece Baking Set, $26.67 with coupon (orig. $28.99) Rachael Ray 10-Piece Nonstick Bakeware Set, $45.99 with coupon (orig. $99.99) Rachael Ray Ceramics Bubble and Brown Oval Baker Set, $39.99 (orig. $49.99) Nordic Ware Pro Cast Bundt Pan, $25.97 (orig. $36.50) Nordic Ware Scandinavian Silver Dollar Pancake Pan, $35.39 (orig. $55.90) Best Kitchen Appliance Deals Courtesy of Amazon If you're finally ready to invest in a multipurpose kitchen appliance, you can save $30 on the top-rated Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 6.5-Quart Pressure Cooker Air Fryer or score 43 percent off the best-selling Cuisinart Convection Oven. Make homemade whipped cream and mashed potatoes effortlessly with the KitchenAid Five-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer, which is 25 percent off. Your mornings will go much smoother with the Ninja Coffee Brewer Coffee Maker, which is currently $20 off. Prime Members can also grab the coveted Instant Vortex 5.7QT Air Fryer Oven Combo for half off at just $69.99. KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart Stand Mixer, $259.99 (orig. $379.99) KitchenAid Five-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer, $44.99 (orig. $59.99) Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 6.5-Quart Pressure Cooker Air Fryer, $169.95 (orig. $199.99) Instant Vortex 5.7QT Air Fryer Oven Combo, $69.99 (orig. $139.99) Braun 12-Cup Food Processor, $199.99 (orig. $349) Ninja Coffee Brewer Coffee Maker, $79.99 (orig. $99.99) Crock-Pot 8-Quart Slow Cooker, $69.99 (orig. $99.99) Cuisinart Convection Oven, $129.99 (orig. $229.95) Best Cookware Deals Courtesy of Amazon Elevate your cookware—and save big—with great deals like this Lodge 10 1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet for $21 and this All-Clad Two-Piece Fry Pan Set for $70. Ready to get that dreaded pot and pan cabinet organized? Take advantage of this great deal and save $11 on the convenient Ordora Pots and Pans Organizer. A sharp, dependable knife is a necessity for any chef, and this Imarku Japanese Chef Knife is 44 percent off thanks to a clickable coupon. Prepare for potluck season with a beautiful Lodge 3.6-Quart Enamel Cast Iron Casserole Dish, which is currently 50 percent off for Prime Members only. Lodge 10 1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $20.99 (orig. $29.85) All-Clad Two-Piece Fry Pan Set, $69.95 with coupon (orig. $109.98) Imarku Japanese Chef Knife, $26.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99) Hampton Forge 14-Piece Cutlery Set, $73.98 (orig. $103.99) CorningWare 5.7-Quart Roast Pan, $50.34 (orig. $61.48) Lodge 3.6-Quart Enamel Cast Iron Casserole Dish, $59.99 (orig. $119.85) Ordora Pots and Pans Organizer, $21.99 with coupon (orig. $32.99) Best Entertaining Deals Courtesy of Amazon Get ready to host in style with the Annovero Six-Piece Dessert Bowls Set while saving $13. Get ready to host in style with the Annovero Six-Piece Dessert Bowls Set while saving $13. The Smirly Large Charcuterie Boards Set and Cheese Platter will certainly elevate any dinner party; it includes ceramic sauce bowls, utensils for serving, a fruit tray, and even slate labels making it the perfect accompaniment for any gathering. If you're looking to add a rustic touch to your tablescape this season, you'll love the timeless Fall Farmhouse Braided Linen Table Runner. Annovero Six-Piece Dessert Bowls Set, $26.99 (orig. $39.99) Libbey Province 24-Piece Tumbler and Rocks Glass Set, $34.99 (orig. $44.99) Susteas 2-Liter Glass Pitcher, $18.71 (orig. $28.79) Fall Farmhouse Braided Linen Table Runner, $15.98 (orig. $21.23) Smirly Large Charcuterie Boards Set & Cheese Platter, $29.06 with coupon (orig. $55.99) Mordimy Cotton Waffle Weave Kitchen Towels, $9.98 (orig. $18.99)