The Best Kitchen Deals You'll Find During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale

Save on kitchen essentials from Nordic Ware, All-Clad, Lodge, KitchenAid, Ninja, and more. 

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. In her previous role as the editorial assistant for the Glitter Guide, she guided readers through a variety of fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle product discovery journeys. Wendy has also written for multiple publications, including Insider, Fast Company, Brit + Co., and more. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on October 11, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Roundup of Kitchen Deals
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

The wait is over: The first-of-its-kind Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is finally here, and we haven't seen discounts like this since Black Friday. These unbeatable deals are the perfect opportunity to get a jump-start on holiday shopping for everyone on your list. Early planners, you'll want to keep some of these items on your radar for gifting.

So many items—from small appliances to ingenious gadgets—have had their prices slashed today for the 48-hour sale event. It's also a great time to stock up on everything you'll need to make meals for the holidays and beyond a breeze, no matter if you're a seasoned cook or a newbie.

Whether you're searching for early holiday sales or are looking to restock your kitchen essentials, we sifted through thousands of Amazon kitchen deals and picked out the best ones. We found impressive discounts on a range of products, from Nordic Ware and Lodge cookware to Ninja and KitchenAid appliances.

With many deals available only to Prime members, it might be worth signing up for a free 30-day trial. You'll not only gain access to exclusive sales, but also two-day shipping, Prime Video, and more.

We scoured through Amazon's Prime Early Access deals page and rounded up the top bargains to add to your cart immediately.

Best Bakeware Deals

Roundup of Kitchen Deals
Courtesy of Amazon

The busy holiday baking season is right around the corner, so you'll want to prepare your kitchen well in advance. Amazon has some great baking sets to fit every need for a discounted price. If you need to overhaul your bakeware, you can't go wrong with the Rachael Ray 10-piece Nonstick Bakeware Set, which is currently an impressive 54 percent off. Bakers can also save on practical cookware like the USA Pan Three-Piece Bakeware Set and Nordic Ware Scandinavian Silver Dollar Pancake Pan, which will surely come in handy when it comes time to entertain for the holidays.

Best Kitchen Appliance Deals

Roundup of Kitchen Deals
Courtesy of Amazon

If you're finally ready to invest in a multipurpose kitchen appliance, you can save $30 on the top-rated Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 6.5-Quart Pressure Cooker Air Fryer or score 43 percent off the best-selling Cuisinart Convection Oven. Make homemade whipped cream and mashed potatoes effortlessly with the KitchenAid Five-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer, which is 25 percent off. Your mornings will go much smoother with the Ninja Coffee Brewer Coffee Maker, which is currently $20 off. Prime Members can also grab the coveted Instant Vortex 5.7QT Air Fryer Oven Combo for half off at just $69.99.

Best Cookware Deals

Roundup of Kitchen Deals
Courtesy of Amazon

Elevate your cookware—and save big—with great deals like this Lodge 10 1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet for $21 and this All-Clad Two-Piece Fry Pan Set for $70. Ready to get that dreaded pot and pan cabinet organized? Take advantage of this great deal and save $11 on the convenient Ordora Pots and Pans Organizer. A sharp, dependable knife is a necessity for any chef, and this Imarku Japanese Chef Knife is 44 percent off thanks to a clickable coupon. Prepare for potluck season with a beautiful Lodge 3.6-Quart Enamel Cast Iron Casserole Dish, which is currently 50 percent off for Prime Members only.

Best Entertaining Deals

Roundup of Kitchen Deals
Courtesy of Amazon

Get ready to host in style with the Annovero Six-Piece Dessert Bowls Set while saving $13. The Smirly Large Charcuterie Boards Set and Cheese Platter will certainly elevate any dinner party; it includes ceramic sauce bowls, utensils for serving, a fruit tray, and even slate labels making it the perfect accompaniment for any gathering. If you're looking to add a rustic touch to your tablescape this season, you'll love the timeless Fall Farmhouse Braided Linen Table Runner. And refresh your silverware with the 6f7c1d23fd00d80fdacf20620ee32&language=en_US&ref_=as_li_ss_tl" title="Kingston 20-Piece Silverware Set" context="body" sid=""/] for $21.99.

More Prime Early Access Sale Deals

